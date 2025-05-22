New business workspace launches in Chelmsford city centre to supportlocal SMEs
Developed by Chelmsford City Council and managed by the experienced business support organisation Let’s Do Business Group, The Coval aims to create a thriving business community right in the heart of the city.
The space offers nine private offices, 24 desks, hotdesking options, and meeting room hire, with flexible and affordable terms. It’s tailored for small teams and entrepreneurs looking for a central, professional, and supportive place to grow their business.
Situated in the Civic Centre complex on Coval Lane, The Coval provides excellent transport links, making it a convenient option for both local and regional businesses.
Beyond just workspace, The Coval stands out by offering dedicated on-site business support and a calendar of networking and educational events to help businesses scale and succeed.
"Chelmsford is a fantastic place to grow a business, and The Coval is here to make that even easier. We’re proud to launch a space where ideas flourish, connections are made, and businesses grow together," said Craig Baston, Operations Director from the Let’s Do Business Group.
The Coval is now open to enquiries, with spaces already filling up.
For more information, visit www.thecoval.co.uk