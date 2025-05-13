New chief engineer joins Stagecoach East, aiming to maintain award-winning tradition

Matt Bloxham

A new Chief Engineer had joined Haverhill’s biggest bus operator with a mission to maintain, and improve upon, its outstanding record for reliability.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Bloxham has joined Stagecoach East, with over 15 years’ experience in the transport industry, having started his career as a Graduate Engineering Trainee.

Most Popular

He joins an engineering operation that is now renowned for offering customers a reliable service, so that they can get where they need to go. Routinely, Stagecoach East now completes over 99.5% of the miles that it is scheduled to run each week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s exceptional engineering standards, last year, saw it win four awards, including two at the prestigious Society of Operations Engineers’ Safety and Resilience in Engineering Awards. Stagecoach East won the People Development Champion Award for its modular Development on Demand and its Insights programme, as well as the work it does in developing Apprentices. Meanwhile, Peter Collins, Engineering Manager of Fenstanton and Peterborough, was named as Road Transport Engineer of the Year.

Also last year, the operator won a National Transport Award for its Intelligent Speed Assist safety project, and young Vehicle Technician, Ryan Crick, won the Best Newcomer Award at the Stagecoach Excellence Awards.

Matt said: “I am so excited to have joined this wonderful operation. I am very aware of the heritage of outstanding performance by Engineers at East, and I am enjoying the process of continuing to understand my new team and all their different strengths.”

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, and himself an Engineer, added: “Top quality engineering plays a huge part in our operation – we want to provide the best and most reliable service for our customers, and that means employing outstanding Engineers like Matt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always want Stagecoach East to be somewhere young Engineers can learn and improve their skills in a high quality, supportive and safe environment, so I am very pleased to have Matt on board to continue that tradition.”