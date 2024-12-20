No day off for Rob this Christmas as he vows to continue 5,000 mile challenge for MND charity

Rob Tiffney, who will be continuing his fundraising challenge throughout the Christmas period.

While many of us are tucking into our turkey on Christmas Day spare a thought for fundraiser Rob Tiffney who will be taking part in the next leg of his 5,000 miles in 500 days challenge raising money for people living with and affected by motor neurone disease.

Rather than take the big day off completely, Rob from Sandiacre, will be clocking up the miles dressed as Father Christmas, proudly carrying his orange and blue flag, as he continues to walk 5,000 miles in 500 days to raise money for the MND Association. He will celebrate Christmas later in the day with his family.

Inspired by the late Rob Burrow CBE, who died from MND in June and his friend and former teammate, Kevin Sinfield CBE, Rob, who is a gardener, will end his challenge with a grand finale in August 2025. To date, Rob has raised more than £26,000.

Rob said: “As far as the challenge is concerned, Christmas Day will be just another day, so I’ll make sure I’m out and about, clocking up the miles and raising awareness of MND at the same time. MND never stops and neither should we.

“I’ve had tremendous support since I started this challenge, but the thing that really keeps me going is seeing just how generous people are and messages of support I have received. It really is incredibly humbling.”

It has been a busy time for Rob, who started December by taking part in an Extra Mile event in Leicester as part of Kevin Sinfield CBE’s epic 7 in 7 in 7 Challenge, which saw him complete seven ultra marathons, in seven regions of the UK in seven days. During the same week, Rob was also invited to switch on the Christmas lights at The Bulls Head in Breaston and took part in a fundraiser at Tesco in Long Eaton.

He said: “It was a huge honour to run alongside Kevin Sinfield and to see so many members of the MND community at the same time. To see the support for him and to be part of it was just incredible.

“The team at The Bulls Head have always been extremely supportive so it was a privilege to be asked to switch on their Christmas lights and to round it all off with an amazing response at Tesco was just incredible!”

To show your support for Rob, and for people living with MND this Christmas you can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/rob-tiffney-5000miles4mnd

For more information about MND and the work of the MND Association in your region please visit www.mndassociation.org