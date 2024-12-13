No shame in visiting your local food bank this winter

Volunteers collecting food donations

Anti-poverty charity Trussell is urging people to get in touch with their local food bank if they need support this winter

Over the last few years, everyone has faced tough times. Whether it be increased rents or mortgages, soaring energy and food bills, or the cost of transport, every pocket has been hit by rising prices beyond our control.

All of this has meant that for the past half decade, food bank need has increased beyond expectations and across the UK there are now over 1,400 food bank locations in the Trussell community. There are also countless independent food banks and local pantries which also do incredible work supporting their communities.

You are not alone if you need to visit a food bank. In the past six months, more than 277,000 people visited a food bank in the Trussell community for the first time, and over 1.4 million emergency food parcels were provided to people whose incomes weren’t high enough to be able to afford the essentials.

Volunteers at a food bank

The main reasons people had such low incomes were poorly paid jobs or due to social security payments failing to cover the cost of living. Health is also a huge factor in leaving people with no choice but to visit a food bank, with half of people at food banks either having a disability or health condition or living with someone that does, and a third of people having a mental health condition or living with someone that does.

If you’re not in a position to afford the essentials, there is no shame in reaching out to a food bank for support. All food banks offer emergency food parcels and an increasing number of them offer support so that you can get on top of the challenges you’re facing.

If you find yourself needing to visit a food bank, the whole process is easier than you think.

To get support from a food bank in the Trussell community, you will need to be referred to a food bank with a food voucher. Every food bank works with different frontline professionals, like doctors, health visitors, social workers, and Citizens Advice. If you speak to one of these professionals, they will be able to refer you to a food bank and give you a food bank voucher if they think you need emergency food. Or you can call your local food bank and ask how they can help you.

Volunteer packing emergency food parcels

After you do this, the food bank and referral agency will use this voucher to gather some basic information about you. This will help them to understand why you need support and offer practical guidance, and an emergency food parcel.

Once you have been given a voucher, you swap it for a minimum of three days’ emergency food at your nearest food bank centre.

When you arrive at a food bank, a volunteer will greet you and sit down with you to have a chat over a cup of tea about your situation. Volunteers are trained to direct people to other local agencies or charities that can help resolve the underlying reason for not having enough money for food. As well as providing food and financial guidance, more and more food banks are partnering with local organisations so that additional support can be given in the food bank.

This winter will be tough on everyone, so don’t struggle in silence. Your local food bank is there to help you. If you’re in a position where you don’t need a food bank, then I hope you can consider a donation to help your friends and neighbours who might do.

You can find your local food bank by visiting trussell.org.uk