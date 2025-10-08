Oasis memorabilia valued at £1m to hit the auction block

Artists Proof Noel and Liam Gallagher Portrait Print by Scarlet Page 2001 (Images)

One of the most extensive collections of Oasis memorabilia is heading to auction, with items expected to fetch over £1 million.

Propstore’s Music Memorabilia Live Auction, set for October 23-24, 2025, will showcase over 170 items from one of Britain’s most beloved Britpop bands. The auction will feature standout pieces from Noel Gallagher, including his iconic guitars that helped define Oasis’s sound both on stage and in the studio.

The crown jewel of the sale is undoubtedly Noel’s Takamine FP460SC Acoustic Guitar, the very instrument used to record one of Oasis’s most iconic tracks, “Wonderwall”. With an estimated value of £200,000 - £400,000 ($264,000 - $528,000), the guitar is a piece of history. According to Propstore, the guitar even has a backstory of its own: “After Liam mistakenly smashed an acoustic belonging to producer Nick Brine, Noel gifted him the Takamine as an apology.” And as if that wasn’t enough, the destroyed 1970s Fender F-35 Acoustic guitar—also featured in the auction—was smashed during the Be Here Now recording sessions and is valued at £10,000 - £20,000 ($13,200 - $26,400).

The auction will also feature an Autographed Man City Blue Epiphone Signature Supernova Guitar, played by Noel Gallagher and donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust. It is expected to bring in between £3,000 and £6,000 ($3,960 - $7,920), with 25% of the hammer proceeds benefiting the Trust. This highly coveted guitar, produced between 1997 and 2005 in five colourways, became particularly sought after among collectors after Gallagher's 2007 Royal Albert Hall performance.

Noel Gallagher's Takamine FP460SC acoustic guitar used to record Wonderwall (Cover Images)

Music enthusiasts will also get a rare glimpse into the early days of Oasis, with early demo tapes from 1991 and 1992—when the band was still finding its feet. These tapes, which helped propel Oasis to their first-ever performance outside Manchester, carry an estimated price tag of £3,000 - £6,000 ($3,960 - $7,920).

Adding further depth to the auction, fans will have the opportunity to bid on items linked to key figures in the Oasis story. A notable piece is Zak Starkey’s Tour-Used DW Chrome Drum Kit, alongside spare components and a custom Oasis bass drum head used during the Lyla music video, valued between £12,000 and £24,000 ($15,840 - $31,680). There’s also Noel Gallagher’s Owned and Autographed Sunburst Fender Precision Bass Guitar, played during the recording of Dig Out Your Soul, with an estimated value of £10,000 - £20,000 ($13,200 - $26,400).

Fans of the band’s original line-up will be particularly excited about Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan’s Owned and Stage-Used Blonde Fender Telecaster Bass, which has a valuation of £20,000 - £40,000 ($26,400 - $52,800). Guigsy, the founding bassist of Oasis, played a crucial role in the band’s early success, and his instruments are highly sought after by collectors.

In addition to these key items, the auction will feature some highly collectible memorabilia, including Noel Gallagher’s Photo-Matched Owned and Autographed Pink Paisley Fender Telecaster Guitar (est. £100,000 - £200,000 / $132,000 - $264,000), a Complete Collection of Noel Gallagher Handwritten Lyrics for every song on all seven Oasis studio albums (est. £60,000 - £120,000 / $79,200 - $158,400), and the Wonderwall Music Video Dentist Chair Used by Liam Gallagher (est. £5,000 - £10,000 / $6,600 - $13,200). Other quirky highlights include the Spitting Image Liam Gallagher Puppet (est. £3,000 - £6,000 / $3,960 - $7,920), and the *Oasis Demo Tapes from 1991 and 1992* (est. £3,000 - £6,000 / $3,960 - $7,920).

For those who wish to bid, the two-day auction will kick off at 3:00 PM BST (7:00 AM PDT) on October 23. The first day will feature live, in-room bidding at The Cumberland Hotel, followed by an online-only celebration of Oasis memorabilia on October 24. The auction will accept global online, absentee, and telephone bids.

As Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist, commented: “Oasis remain one of the most influential bands of their generation, and the items in this sale provide a rare and intimate look into their journey – from the earliest demo tapes and historic first London gig, to Noel Gallagher’s most iconic guitars and handwritten setlists. To present the largest-ever offering of Oasis memorabilia makes this event especially significant. With further highlights from artists such as The Beatles, Hendrix, and Bowie, it promises to be one of Propstore’s most memorable music sales yet.”