Oh my gouda! Couple disgusted to discover Morrisons brie infested with maggots

The Président cheese brie purchased in Morrisons daily was infested with maggots

A hungry couple were horrified to discover live maggots wriggling in their cheesy lunch - only for Morrisons to offer an 'insulting £3 compensation'.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cato and Sean Cooper had purchased Président French Brie from a Morrisons Daily in Taunton West, Somerset, to have for their lunch on May 14th. But as Sean went to prepare the couple's lunch he discovered maggots wriggling and burrowing in their soft cheese.

Stomach-churning footage shows more than 16 of the parasitic bugs writhing around what was supposed to be their lunch. Recruitment firm consultant Cato, was 'disgusted' by the discovery and immediately binned the £3 purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 54-year-old said she then contacted Morrisons' live chat service to inform them of the 'gross' find - but was 'insulted' to be offered just a £3 voucher for her bug troubles. The couple have vowed never to buy their Brie from the supermarket chain again.

Cato and Sean Cooper, both 54, complained after finding maggots in their Morrisons' brie

Cato, from Taunton, Somerset, said: "Sean stopped in the Morrisons Daily garage to grab some lunch for the day. "We've never really shopped there before, we have Brie once in a while as a little treat.

"Sean said 'your lunch is ready and by the way I don't think we'll have the Brie'. "I opened the Brie and thought 'what the heck? That is disgusting'. I stuck the brie in the bin but kept the wrapping.

"It must've been left out, it can't have been left properly in the fridge. Someone must've left it on the shelf and perhaps it's been left out. "It's gross. I thought we should really let them know that that's not on. We could've easily eaten it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It wasn't anything to do with the brand, it was how it was kept outside the fridge." Cato contacted Morrisons via their live chat service on Facebook to inform them of the issue, but was shocked when the retailer simply offered the couple a £3 refund.

Cato said: "I contacted Morrisons on Facebook message, asked what to do and said it's dangerous for other people. "It was clear after numerous messages that I was talking to a bot. They offered a £3 voucher but I don't think it's about the money.

"I do feel like I've tried contacting them a couple of times. But I feel like they couldn't be bothered to take it seriously. "The £3 refund was a bit of an insult. I just thought it was stupid really. I thought they would've taken it a bit more seriously. "We won't be buying Brie from there again."

A Morrisons spokesman said: "We have been in regular contact with the customer to apologise for the delay while our franchise partner carried out its investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are now confident this was an isolated incident but have been back in touch with the customer this week to offer them a further gesture of goodwill."

Président Cheese have been contacted for a comment.