Olly Murs leaves superfan speechless as he joins him on stage to sing at club

A schoolboy superfan was left gobsmacked when his hero Olly Murs joined him as he sung at his local cricket club.

Charlie Atchinson was performing at a summer fair at Normanby Hall in Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, last month [Aug 17] when he was asked to do one more song.

As the 13-year-old was singing the star's hit Troublemaker, Olly suddenly appeared on stage - temporarily leaving his fan speechless and unable to sing.

Footage shows Charlie eventually compose himself and finish the song while the celeb dances around him.

Murs then asks Charlie if he would like to perform and introduce his latest single - which results in the youngster saying 'this is Save Me, by that geezer' - to the audience's delight.

Charlie's family captured the moment and the lad, who performs as Charlie Boy Sings, shared it on TikTok.

The videos have picked up more than 100,000 views and resulted in the schoolboy getting a shoutout on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 2 show.

Charlie, from Hartlepool, County Durham, said: "The club manager asked if I could do one more song because there was going to be a special guest.

"He came back a few minutes later and added: 'will you sing an Olly Murs song?'

"Then I noticed people starting to come up with cameras - my singing teacher, her boyfriend, everybody had taken out their cameras.

"That's when I thought: Oh my god - Olly Murs is here.

"[Since then], my life has just gone mental."

Murs had first interacted with Charlie by sharing TikTok posts of the young singer performing Murs' new song.

Charlie, who has been to watch the cheeky Essex crooner six times, posted a video with a direct 'proposition', asking Murs to join him onstage at his next gig.

Sarah Atchinson, Charlie's mum, had 'no idea' the singer would actually turn up - and still can't believe it.

Sarah said: "Even when we saw Olly's manager at the door talking to the staff - we thought it was someone complaining about the noise!

"Charlie was up all night afterwards, watching the videos. He sent a message to Olly to thank him for making his year - and Olly replied saying it was a pleasure and to keep doing what he's doing.

"Charlie was still on his phone at half eleven. I went up and said: 'Stop texting Olly Murs and go to bed!'

"What a sentence. Crazy, right? Wow."

Charlie often performs at charity fundraisers and has raised more than £12,000 for 16 different charities.

Music has been an important outlet for him, as he has dyslexia and struggles academically.

Sarah said: "Charlie finds school horrendously hard. And he's very quiet, he spends all his lunchtimes in the music room.

"But then he comes out and stands on stage and becomes a completely different person. He's like two different people.

"He really deserves this. He does so much for other people."

Charlie's musical awakening came when he saw Olly Murs and his other hero, Robbie Williams, performing 'I Wanna Be Like You' on the Graham Norton Show back in 2013.

He performed the routine with his cousin during a competition to raise funds for the Bradley Lowry Foundation.