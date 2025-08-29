One in six owners feel guilty they don't spend enough time with their dogs

Animal Behaviourist Hannah Molloy Molloy shares expert tips on how to create a more enriching and enjoyable lifestyle for your pets.

New research reveals almost half (43%) of British pet owners worry their dog is bored or lacking in mental stimulation, and 17% feel guilty that they don’t do enough to mentally enrich their dog’s day-to-day life beyond meals and walks.

The research, conducted by Agria Pet Insurance, revealed that the average amount of time dog owners spend actively playing with or training their dog is just 41 minutes a day.

Shockingly, nearly half (44%) only spend 15-30 minutes a day actively engaging with their pet in this way.

One in 10 dog owners (9%) admit they hadn’t even thought about their dog’s mental stimulation before, suggesting a wider knowledge gap regarding the holistic well-being of pets.

"A pet’s needs extend beyond basic food and exercise," says Louisa Lytton, Actor and Agria Ambassador.

Women are more likely to take their dog on daily walks, play with toys and games, and visit dog-friendly locations with their pets, while men are more likely to use professional walking and daycare services, and take their dogs to organised activities like dog-friendly festivals, organised walks and breed meets.

Louisa Lytton, Actor and Agria Ambassadorsaid, “2025 is the year of wellness, so it’s fantastic that Agria is taking the opportunity to encourage owners to look at their pets’ holistic wellbeing.

"Pet enrichment is already a growing trend, and owners are seeking to improve their pets’ mental and emotional wellbeing, recognising that a pet’s needs extend beyond basic food and exercise."

Following its survey findings, Hannah Molloy, Applied Animal Behaviourist for Agria Pet Insurance wants to educate dog owners on how they can can create a more enriching and enjoyable lifestyle for their animals.

Hannah’s expert tips for canine enrichment:

Consider colour

Dogs lack red cones in their eyes, which are required to collect the red/orange colour spectrum – which is why they experience the world in shades of grey, blue and yellow. Consider buying toys, accessories and bedding in colours they can see more clearly, to enrich their environment at home and stimulate them during walks and playtime.

Indulge their natural instincts

Certain behaviours are natural urges for dogs, even if they’re inconvenient for owners. Take digging, for example. If you don’t want your dog digging up your garden plants, rather than scold them for it, provide somewhere they are allowed to dig instead – like a sandpit. If your dog likes to rip toys and furniture, save old carboard packaging for them to play with instead.

Give them choices

Just like humans, dogs like to have more than one option. While obedience is an important part of training, it’s also important to give your dog the freedom to choose what they want to do from time to time. This could be giving them more than one type of bed to choose from, in different places, or walking them off the lead or on a long line so they can choose the direction you go.

Mix up their dinners

Imagine eating the exact same meal every day – you’d get pretty bored. Dogs are the same. Try mixing it up with different textures, tastes, smells and temperatures, using fresh food options like eggs and vegetables to enrich mealtimes.

Let them sniff

Sniffing isn’t just enjoyable for dogs, it’s also a form of exercise. When dogs are resting, they breathe 15 reps/minute, when they’re walking it rises to 30, while running it’s 60, and when sniffing, it’s up to 200 reps/minute. For a dog, 25 minutes of sniffing can be as exhausting as a 90-minute cardio walk. While it can be time-consuming to take time out of a walk to let your dog sniff at will, it’s well worth doing as it exercises their instinct, their breathing, and their mind.

Make time for socialising

Just like you enjoy hanging out with friends, dogs have a social drive too. You should help them build bonds with two to three dogs they can see regularly. Even if they don’t seem to actively play or even greet each other, walking together and sniffing together is satisfying for them, and they will bond and relax together over time.

Avoid ‘quick fix’ solutions

Many brands advertise scented plugs or spray bottles supposedly designed to engage pets’ senses or even advertised to calm pet anxiety. I recommend avoiding these, as no two dogs react the same, and they can actually cause more stress than they prevent. Dogs’ noses are so sensitive that these supposed ‘quick fix solutions’ can really overwhelm them and block the sense of smell that they rely on so heavily to navigate their world.

Visit agriapet.co.uk for more information on pet enrichment.