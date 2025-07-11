One in Three Brits Witness Anti-Muslim Behaviour at the Workplace or Place of Study

A new national survey commissioned by Better Communities Bradford (BCB)* has revealed that 38% of UK adults have witnessed anti-Muslim comments or behaviour in their workplace or place of study, with 10% saying they have seen it happening regularly.

The research, drawn from a representative sample of UK consumers, provides urgent evidence that Islamophobia is deeply embedded in the everyday environments where people live, work, and learn.

In a related finding, 22% of respondents agreed that Muslims are demonised more than any other religious group in the UK, highlighting the scale of public awareness around this issue and the need for targeted, informed responses.

Abbas Najib, Chief Executive of Better Communities Bradford, commented, “When over one in three people are witnessing anti-Muslim behaviour at work or study, we’re dealing with more than prejudice, we’re dealing with a systemic problem. And when nearly a quarter of the population believes Muslims are demonised more than any other group, that tells us people see what’s happening — and are ready for change.”

In response, BCB has launched Project Unity — a bold, education-based initiative to counter anti-Muslim hate and promote understanding. Running for one year, the programme is delivering interactive workshops and interfaith dialogue in workplaces, schools, universities, sports clubs, and community venues across the UK, with a strong base in Yorkshire and Northern England. The project arrives at a critical time. Muslims comprise just 6.5% of the UK population, yet account for 42% of all religious hate crime victims**.

Over the next 12 months, Project Unity will deliver free interactive workshops and interfaith dialogues across England, reaching schools, universities, community venues, public sector organisations, and workplaces. Each session is designed to debunk harmful myths, challenge media narratives, and give people the tools to engage thoughtfully and honestly.

Workshops include:

Myths and Misconceptions about Islam

Islam, Extremism, and the Narrative War - Separating mainstream beliefs from extremist ideologies

The Truth About 'Grooming Gangs' - Challenging racial scapegoating with facts and context

Does Islam Oppress Women? - Exploring women's rights and misperceptions

Islam, Terrorism, and Security - Understanding Islam's stance on justice and violence

Media and Political Narratives - How bias and misinformation shape public opinion

Workshops are tailored to context, backed by evidence, and led by facilitators with both lived and professional expertise. Project Unity is more than a response to rising hate — it's a proactive call to organisations across the UK to become visible allies in the fight against Islamophobia.

Partnering with Project Unity means demonstrating clear leadership on equity and inclusion, while actively strengthening organisational culture and social cohesion. It offers the opportunity to equip staff, students, or teams with essential cultural and religious literacy, helping to foster a more respectful and informed environment. Additionally, such engagement reduces reputational risk and helps address growing societal divisions through proactive, values-led action.