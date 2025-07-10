Over 5,000 voices: One united message on the climate
People travelled from across the UK to speak directly to their MPs. From schoolchildren to surfers, firefighters to farmers, parents to pensioners and campaigners to conservationists - the diversity and strength of the movement was impossible to ignore.
Many had never lobbied their MP before but felt compelled to act. Others came as part of our fantastic network of over 140 member and partner organisations.
Together, they asked over 200 MPs to take action on the issues that matter most:
✅ Fair support for communities hit hardest by the climate crisis
✅ Warm homes and green jobs
✅ Nature restored and protected for future generations
Beyond the meetings, Westminster came alive with colour and energy. Banners, placards and artwork filled the streets across our four fantastic venues and, of course, the iconic Parliament Square.
Helen Meech, Executive Director of The Climate Coalition said,
“The Act Now Change Forever mass lobby was a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we show up together, side by side, to demonstrate the overwhelming public support for action on climate and nature.
“This event built on the momentum for Great Big Green Week, when 1 million people swapped together for good.
“We will continue to work with our partners to create the change we need for nature and climate, and support our MPs when the take the bold, courageous steps we need for our future."