Over 5,000 voices: One united message on the climate

Our Grandchildren's Climate participants at the Act Now Change Forever mass lobby

Over 5,000 people gathered in Westminster for our Act Now, Change Forever Mass Lobby - one of the biggest moments for climate and nature this year, and the largest mass lobby of the decade, on Wednesday 9 July.

People travelled from across the UK to speak directly to their MPs. From schoolchildren to surfers, firefighters to farmers, parents to pensioners and campaigners to conservationists - the diversity and strength of the movement was impossible to ignore.

Many had never lobbied their MP before but felt compelled to act. Others came as part of our fantastic network of over 140 member and partner organisations.

Together, they asked over 200 MPs to take action on the issues that matter most:

Lobbyists travelled to London from across the UK for the Act Now Change Forever mass lobby

✅ Fair support for communities hit hardest by the climate crisis

✅ Warm homes and green jobs

✅ Nature restored and protected for future generations

Beyond the meetings, Westminster came alive with colour and energy. Banners, placards and artwork filled the streets across our four fantastic venues and, of course, the iconic Parliament Square.

5000 people across the UK gathered at Parliament Square in London for the Act Now Change Forever Mass Lobby, coordinated by The Climate Coalition, calling on MPs to take bold action on climate change to protect families, communities, and future generations from the impacts of climate change on people and nature

Helen Meech, Executive Director of The Climate Coalition said,

“The Act Now Change Forever mass lobby was a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we show up together, side by side, to demonstrate the overwhelming public support for action on climate and nature.

“This event built on the momentum for Great Big Green Week, when 1 million people swapped together for good.

“We will continue to work with our partners to create the change we need for nature and climate, and support our MPs when the take the bold, courageous steps we need for our future."