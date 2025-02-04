Owl Be Back: Ring Camera footage captures owl’s return to hero who saved its life

After being rescued and nursed back to health, Ring Outdoor Camera footage reveals the nightly visits a faithful owl makes to the man who saved its life.

Watch video footage of the rescued owl here: https://youtu.be/VzZbFFeE77s

    Captured on Ring Outdoor Camera Battery, Mark Foden from Devon shared heartwarming footage of a Tawny owl making nightly visits after spending months nurturing the bird back to health. The retired 63 year-old formed a special bond with ‘Tiberious’. In June 2024, Mark nursed Tiberious, (named after Star Trek character ‘Captain James Tiberius Kirk’), back to adulthood after it was found starving on a military barracks parade ground in Plymouth.

    “He was very emaciated I think and had not been fed for a while... so he was on his way out.” Mark told Ring.

    “At first he wouldn't eat, it was very difficult to feed, he wouldn't take it himself… so I had to put it in his mouth and push it down… but as you can see, he grew into a fine fellow!”

    Tiberius wasn’t the first bird that Mark had saved and released into the wild. In June 2018, he found an injured jackdaw with a damaged wing in his backyard.

    Speaking about the moment he set Tiberius free, Mark says, “When I released [him], I just opened the door and I filmed it. At first he was quite resistant - he thought this is a bit odd and he kept coming back and forwards. Eventually he leaned over and he flew out... and then he disappeared.

    “And then 12 days later, I just looked on the Ring app and he's sitting there and I thought, oh, wow, this is good!”

    Despite releasing the owl back into the wild, Mark captures sightings of Tiberius returning home almost every night on his Ring devices. He hopes Tiberius will one day establish a territory, but continue to stay in the vicinity.

    With multiple outdoor Ring cameras around the perimeter of his house, Mark makes the most of its high-quality night vision, monitoring Tiberius and other wildlife that visit his garden.

    As a Ring customer for five years, he praises the devices stating, “It's very easy to install and it's foolproof, and the fact you can look at it when you're on the other side of the world if you want to [is great].”

    Ring devices offer a convenient way to capture unexpected moments with wildlife and pets. Ring Home subscribers can record, save, and share all events from up to the last 180 days, capturing memorable moments with family, friends, pets or wildlife that might otherwise be missed.

    If you have an interesting, funny, or cute clip captured on your Ring device and have Ring Home, you can simply press the ‘Share’ button on your Ring app and choose ‘Share with Ring’ to submit your footage.

