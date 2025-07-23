Ozzy Osbourne Airport: Prince of Darkness fans launch petition to name Birmingham landmark after legend

Less than 24 hours after the death of rock and roll legend Ozzy Osbourne at 76 years old, fans have launched a wave of petitions across the world to immortalise the “Prince of Darkness”.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One fan, Dan Hudson, organised a petition to rename Birmingham International Airport as Ozzy Osbourne International Airport as a tribute to Birmingham-born musician in his hometown, following in the footsteps of John Lennon Airport in Liverpool.

Hudson said: “Ozzy's influence on music and culture is undeniable. Naming our international airport after him would be a fitting tribute to his extraordinary career and contributions to the arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other airports in the UK are named after their famous children (George Best International Airport in Belfast, John Lennon Airport in Liverpool) so it is only right that we do this here in Birmingham, in honour of Ozzy.”

A second petition from Oleg Nikolenko calls on the renaming of UK Rock Festival Download’s main stage in his honour.

Nikolenko said: “From founding Black Sabbath to headlining global stages for over five decades, Ozzy shaped the very sound and spirit that Download Festival celebrates every year.

“With the passing of this true legend, it's only right that we honour his immeasurable contribution to music by renaming the main stage at Download Festival as ‘The Ozzy Osbourne Stage’ or simply ‘The Ozzy Stage’."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another petition organised by Rebecca Swan, proposes a statue close to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, highlighting Osbourne’s charitable work.

Swan said: “Ozzy has been an inspiration not only for the people of Birmingham but for the entire world. It would be wonderful to immortalise and celebrate his amazing musical legacy but also his charitable contribution to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and other charities.”

There is also a petition urging the UK government to hold a state funeral and National Day of Mourning for the late rock star.

Organiser of this petition, Emma Richards, said: “Ozzy Osbourne has touched the hearts of many. It is fitting that our nation honours not just his musical contributions, but the deep cultural impact he has had. Granting a state funeral and a National Day of Mourning would not just celebrate his life and achievements but would also acknowledge his role in shaping the music industry and in fostering a sense of community among fans across generations.”