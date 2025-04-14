Lepogo Lodges and African Pangolin Working Group are proud to announce the official opening of the Pangolarium, the world's first purpose-built facility dedicated to the rehabilitation of trafficked pangolins. This pioneering centre, located within the pristine Lapalala Wilderness Reserve, represents a significant advancement in global pangolin conservation efforts.

The African Pangolin Working Group has led the project, and meticulously designed and planned the Pangolarium over a number of years. With sponsorship from Lepogo Lodges, the new facility is a testament to the lodge’s unwavering commitment to wildlife preservation. The centre offers a comprehensive veterinary unit equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, including a sonar machine to address the unique health challenges faced by pangolins rescued from illegal wildlife trade.

The official opening ceremony on 15th February 2025, was attended by prominent figures in wildlife conservation, underscoring the global significance of this initiative. Dr Kelsey Skinner, a wildlife veterinarian with considerable experience in the treatment of pangolins, is set to join the Pangolarium team next month, further enhancing the centre’s reputation as the leading facility for pangolin care and rehabilitation.

History of the Pangolin

Pangolins are among the most trafficked mammals worldwide, driven by demand for their scales and meat. Conservation initiatives like the Pangolarium are crucial to ensuring their survival and the protection of biodiversity. The African Pangolin Working Group was established to protect all four African pangolin species by creating public awareness and education initiatives like the Pangolarium. The pangolins’ solitary and sensitive nature makes them particularly vulnerable to the physical and psychological stresses of poaching and trafficking. Many enter a state of shock, necessitating specialised care to help their recovery and eventual reintroduction into their natural habitats. The Pangolarium is meticulously designed to provide such care, ensuring that rehabilitated pangolins can thrive once released.

In addition to its rehabilitation efforts, the Pangolarium will serve as a veterinary treatment and rehabilitation facility for pangolins confiscated at borders and other points of illegal trade. Given the ongoing threats posed by trafficking, the exact location of the facility remains confidential to protect the safety of the animals.

Lepogo’s funding of the Pangolarium comes with increased involvement with pangolin conservation and an understanding of the importance of this work, given the dire situation that these animals are facing worldwide, and the combined force that is needed in the fight to save them from extinction.

Lepogo Lodges, an entirely non-profit safari lodge collection within the Lapalala Wilderness Reserve, is dedicated to conservation and wilderness preservation. All proceeds from Noka Camp and the newly launched Melote House support initiatives like the Pangolarium, reflecting a harmonious blend of luxury hospitality and environmental stewardship.

Pangolin Photographer Credit: Gareth Thomas