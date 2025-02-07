Papyrus: Emergency appeal launched by charity to save young lives from suicide

. | NW

A national suicide prevention charity has issued a stark warning that it may have to cut back on its lifesaving services due to unprecedented financial pressures.

PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide says it will do all it can to continue staffing its HOPELINE247 service during the night, when children and young people are struggling through their darkest hours.

For the first time in its 28-year history, PAPYRUS has launched an emergency appeal, urgently seeking to raise £440,000 in the next 60 days to ensure it can continue providing vital support to young people in crisis.

Rising costs and falling donations across the charity sector means extra funding is urgently needed.

PAPYRUS’ Chief Executive, Ged Flynn, said: “Nothing is more important in life than keeping our children and young people safe. We are here every minute of every hour, 365 days of the year, giving hope to those who are struggling with thoughts of suicide.

“We are only able to do this thanks to the incredible generosity of the public. Quite simply, donations and fundraising underpin everything we do. Regrettably, an unforeseen reduction in the voluntary revenue we receive means we are now facing real challenges in the way we deliver our vital services.”

PAPYRUS says the situation has become critical because it is receiving a record number of contacts. Every week the charity receives hundreds of calls either from young people themselves or from someone who is concerned about a young person.

Since its HOPELINE247 service went round-the-clock in the summer of 2023, the charity has seen an 86% increase in the number of contacts received via text and emails. Last year there was a 66% increase in those reaching out via its webchat service.

HOPELINE247 is staffed by professionally trained, paid Suicide Prevention Advisors.

Ged Flynn says he makes no apology for appealing directly to the public for help: “No child or young person deserves to be alone with thoughts of suicide. Our work shines a ray of hope into the darkness.

“Suicides devastate families and friendships, shatter schools and shake the very foundations of our local communities. Every life lost is a tragic waste and yet we believe many young suicides can be prevented.

“Everyone has a role to play and with your generosity PAPYRUS will be able to continue our work, which is far from done. Suicide rates remain stubbornly high and somehow we must overcome the obstacles we face, find the money we need and help our children and young people to choose life,” he said.

To donate to the PAPYRUS emergency appeal go to: justgiving.com/campaign/papyrusemergencyappeal