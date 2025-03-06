Parents raising £25,000 to support Harry's recovery from a spinal injury

Harry Clapham

We are a group of Brighton parents, kids and friends rallying together to support an incredibly brave and much-loved young man called Harry Clapham on his journey to recovery.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The friends and family of a teenager who suffered a serious spinal injury last year have set up a fundraiser to help him through his recovery. Harry, now 14, was injured in the playground just weeks before his birthday in June last year.

Harry spent six "long and difficult months in hospital", his family reported. He is now continuing his recovery at home in Hove, but needs ongoing physiotherapy, specialist equipment and major home adjustments to support his rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the fundraiser, launched by "a group of parents, kids and friends rallying together to support an incredibly brave and much-loved young man" they are asking for donations to their £25,000 target. It reads: "This is where you come in as your help can really make a difference to support Harry’s recovery.

"Every contribution will bring us closer to our target of £25,000. Harry is a fun-loving, sea-swimming, gaming genius, and a lifelong Arsenalfan. He’s a special boy – that friend of your child that you’re always happy to have around your kitchen table.

"He’s shown remarkable courage, resilience, and determination over the last eight months, and continues to inspire everyone around him. His road to recovery will be long and challenging, but your generosity will make a huge difference to Harry and his family. As the African proverb says: “it takes a village…” well we are Harry’s village."

They have so far raised more than £8,000. If you would like to make a donation to the fundraiser, visit their JustGiving page.