Parents thank surgeon for life-saving brain surgery

Harper after her surgery

The parents of a two-year-old have thanked the surgeon who saved their daughter’s life after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

George and Laura Gibson’s world turned upside down after the family were urgently referred to A&E during an eye test.

Harper was rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital (BCH) where Consultant Paediatric Neurosurgeon Mr William Lo performed a seven-hour operation to save her life and remove the tumour.

George, from Cannock, shared: “The news was crushing but we were so thankful to have Mr Lo there to guide us – he walked into our lives at the exact moment when we needed him.

Dad with Mr Lo

“He spoke to us with honesty, patience and compassion as he explained the surgery Harper needed and reassured us that she was in the very best place.

“To say he changed our daughter’s life is an understatement. We felt so helpless handing Harper’s life over to him and his team and it’s a memory that will stay with us forever.

“But Mr Lo delivered and far exceeded expectations. The surgery went extremely well and while her journey continues, Mr Lo and his team gave her the chance she needed.”

Harper’s symptoms first began with bouts of tonsillitis and ear infections. She was very tired and disorientated and her parents suspected it wasn’t just a routine infection.

Harper smiling

After visiting their GP, they went to Specsavers where abnormalities were found within her eye test results and she was taken by ambulance to the Children’s Hospital.

However, following surgery, Harper was diagnosed with a form of aggressive brain cancer and she is now receiving chemotherapy under the hospital’s Oncology Service.

George explained: “A few months ago, we never could have imagined that we would be on a children’s cancer ward and it has drained us mentally and physically in ways we never imagined.

“But I believe success starts with a smile first, and that is true of everyone we meet at BCH. They are always smiling, always positive and forever trying to make this journey easier.

Harper with Mum and Dad

“I want to say thank you, not just to Mr Lo, but to every surgeon, doctor, nurse, and medical professional who have been by the side of Harper and our family.”

Mr Lo shared: “We are privileged to be in a position to provide the surgical and oncological care that will give Harper the best possible prospect in the future. We are all so proud of Harper who has been super brave. We are equally inspired by Laura and George’s strength and positive attitude, which will help Harper overcome the challenges ahead. Harper, everyone from Ward 10, Neurosurgery Theatre and Ward 18 are rooting for you.”

George added: “The future is uncertain, but we are determined to remain positive for Harper who is our beacon of hope. We are comforted knowing that she is being cared for by the most amazing people.”

Laura shared: “We’ll never forget how much care and compassion has been shown to Harper and to us as parents. The whole team at BCH make the hardest days that bit easier and we’ll forever be thankful for that.”