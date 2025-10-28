Parents warning to stop using self-feeding baby products over 'death risk'

The warning came after a new variant of baby self-feeding product appeared where the pillow part is shaped like an animal's head

Parents are being warned to 'immediately stop' using baby self-feeding products - as trading standards bosses say they pose the 'risk of serious harm or death'.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards said the items, designed to enable babies to bottle feed with little or no assistance from a caregiver, creates a risk from choking on the feed or aspiration pneumonia.

The warning came after a new variant of baby self-feeding product appeared where the pillow part is shaped like an animal's head.

The trading standard chiefs warn they're dangerous due to their design and intended use and can never be made safe, regardless of any changes to their appearance.

In light of this, parents are being urged to 'immediately stop' using the products and to dispose of them safely.

Businesses are being advised to remove these products from the market as they do not comply with safety requirements.

The warning follows a previous safety alert about baby self-feeding pillows published on November 30th 2022 and applies to all baby self-feeding products.

An Office for Product Safety and Standards spokesman said: "A new variant of dangerous baby self-feeding products has appeared where the pillow part is shaped like an animal's head.

"These types of products are designed to enable babies to bottle feed with little or no assistance from the caregiver.

"This is inconsistent with guidance from the NHS in relation to safe bottle feeding.

"When used as intended, even while under the supervision of a caregiver, this could lead to serious harm or death from choking or aspiration pneumonia.

"Consumers should immediately stop using these products and dispose of them safely.

"Businesses must immediately remove these products from the market as they cannot comply with the safety requirements under the General Product Safety Regulations 2005."