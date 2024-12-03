Patricia Arquette, Tim Burton and other stars urged to speak out as dog killed in their name ahead of Marrakech Film Festival

Frightened dogs on a truck in Morocco - Animal News Agency

Hollywood stars are being urged to speak out about the slaughter of dogs in their name as Marrakech stages its glitzy International Film Festival this week.

Dogs are being rounded up in the streets of Marrakech and shot, beaten or poisoned in full view of the general public, with many children witnessing the horror first hand.

The Marrakech International Film Festival, which is taking place from November 29 until December 7 is being judged by stars including animal advocate Patricia Arquette, who has previously backed PETA's spay, neuter campaign, which is the very thing that activists says should be done to humanely control the dog population in Morocco.

Representatives from the International Animal Coalition have written directly to the agents of all stars attending the event, which includes legendary directors Tim Burton and David Cronenberg, because they fear that they simply don't know that this animal violence is happening to prepare for the event.

Academic Debbie Wilson, of the International Animal Coalition, said: "We fear that people like Patricia who have previously been such amazing advocates for animals simply don't know what is going on in Morocco in their name.

"Whenever a big event is in town the dog catchers go out and brutally slaughter the area's dogs. This is terrifying, painful and inhumane for the dogs, but also deeply traumatic for the local population including young children who witness the spectacle night and day.

"We have written directly to the agents of everyone who is attending the film festival, and we are calling on them to speak out and say 'do not slaughter dogs in my name'."

Downtown Abbey and Afterlife actor Peter Egan, who is a vocal animal advocate, appealed to the stars to use their voices to make a difference for the dogs in Morocco, he said: "What is happening in Morocco is disgusting, and will have ramifications for years to come, whether it be by loss of tourism or simply the trauma that has been witnessed by young and old alike.

"There is no way that the authorities can rationalise this as canine population control, the only way to do this effectively and humanely is spay/neuter, vaccinate and return the dogs to their communities. What they are doing now does not stop the spread of rabies.

"It is possible that the actors taking part in the festival do not know that inhumane killing of dogs is happening in their name, but thanks to letters from the campaign they now should. I am calling on you as a fellow actor to use your platform for good, and speak out against this intolerable suffering."

Horrifying footage released by the International Animal Coalition, shows terrified dogs being hauled onto dirty vans, lifted with medieval style clamping devices and even killed in front of young children.

Some of the dogs are poisoned with strychnine which is injected directly into their bodies or fed to them by hand through poisoned bait, while others are simply beaten to death.

This weekend protests happened in cities around Morocco, with ordinary citizens voicing their upset at the way the animals are treated.

A spokesperson for one group, which staged a protest, known as a manifestation, in Marrakech itself, said: "We live a daily nightmare. It's time for this to stop. The authorities were present at the event until its end without any confrontation, because our demonstrations have always been peaceful. This sit-in is just the beginning to change the system."

The International Animal Coalition – IAWPC – a group of 20 of the world’s respected animal welfare organisations, including the RSPCA, believes that preparations for big events, including the film festival, the African Cup of Nations and the bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup are to blame for the increased massacres which are being witnessed by children.

FIFA has been sent weekly dossiers of evidence documenting the ‘cleansing’of street dogs, but has refused to act to protect the dogs, and the image of its flagship tournament and world football.

Fleur Dawes, Director of Communications and International Partnerships for In Defense of Animals, said: "Patricia Arquette and fellow celebrities attending the Marrakech Film Festival will be horrified to learn that Morocco's government is slaughtering street animals for the event -- leaving poisoned dogs and devastated children behind.

"We urge film industry professionals and footballers to speak out against the brutal killing of 3 million innocent dogs for events in Morocco like the Marrakech Film Festival and World Cup 2030. Protecting animal rights, children's rights, and public safety requires humane Spay-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release programs."

Les Ward, chairman of the International Animal Coalition, added: “For years, the Government of Morocco has shown no remorse for any of its actions, hoping that its ‘ugly secret’ remains hidden from international eyes. Dogs, streets and owners that form part of the fabric of Morocco, are treated like garbage to be disposed of by any means."

