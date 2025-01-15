Paw-sonal Training: How to exercise with your dog according to canine expert

Dog

Sometimes our favourite workout partners are our four-legged friends – whether heading on a hike or lacing up your jogging trainers. But how much exercise is healthy for your dog breed? And what are the benefits of exercising with your pooch?

With this in mind, Dr. Emma Scales-Theobald, Canine Behaviourist, and partner of Canine Cottages, shares her expert tips on exercising with your dog while ensuring their health and safety.

Determine the right exercise duration for your dog

Dr Emma advises that when determining how long to exercise your dog, you should consider factors like breed, age, weight, stamina, weather, and the type of exercise.

Typically, dogs enjoy 30 minutes to an hour of exercise. However, this can vary. High-stamina dogs may need more extended sessions, while elderly or injured dogs may need shorter sessions.

Toy and small dogs usually can't handle as much exercise as larger dogs, while working breeds need more due to their high stamina. The type of exercise also matters, as some activities are more strenuous and tire your dog out faster.

Puppies need special care since their joints are still developing. Until they are at least a year old, it’s best to limit their exercise to protect their joints. Elderly dogs, usually eight years and older, should also be cautiously exercised due to joint issues and other age-related conditions.

Master your dog’s recall

Before exercising with your dog, ensure they are proficient in key commands for safety and enjoyment. Good recall is essential so your dog returns to you if they get loose, allowing off-lead exercises with confidence.

Teaching your dog to walk at heel is crucial, especially for running, to prevent pulling or knocking you over. For cycling, train them to stay at heel next to the bike to keep them close and prevent them from cutting across your path.

Watch for pain and over-exertion

Dogs often hide pain and discomfort, especially when having fun, so watch for signs like slowing down and excessive panting. Monitor their recovery time after exercise.

Over-exercising can stress muscles and joints, leading to acute injuries or long-term issues. It can also cause back injuries, respiratory problems, or cardiovascular issues. This is especially dangerous for elderly, overweight, short-muzzled dogs.

Wet conditions can be slippery or reduce visibility, and strong winds might hinder your dog's ability to hear commands.

The best time to feed your pooch

Feeding your dog before exercise can provide energy, but wait 30 minutes to an hour to avoid stomach issues. For breeds prone to bloat, wait at least two hours after eating before exercising.

Feeding after exercise can stimulate appetite, especially for picky eaters, but wait at least one hour to prevent rapid eating and bloat. Using a slow feeder can help your dog eat more slowly.

She also suggests must-have equipment for optimal exercising experience:

Specialist harnesses and leads: Needed for activities like cycling, running, or canicross.

Life jacket: Recommended for water-based exercises.

Raincoat or coat: These are useful in cold, wet, or windy conditions to keep your dog warm after exercise but be mindful of overheating.

Drying coat or towel: Essential for drying your dog to prevent them from getting too cold.

Reflective gear: To improve visibility in poor conditions, wear a reflective collar, harness, lead, or high-visibility coat and/or a light on your collar or harness.

Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at Canine Cottages, said: “As we see sunnier days arriving across the UK, many of us are excited to continue our fitness routines in the sun, and including our furry friends can keep us motivated and active. Emma’s tips are crucial for dog owners, offering valuable advice on the right steps to take and how to ensure your dog's safety during exercise.”

To find out more about how you can keep your dog safe while exercising, please visit: https://www.caninecottages.co.uk/guides/safe-exercise-with-your-dog