Paws, claws and cracked screens: One in three Brits say their pet has damaged their mobile

From cracked screens to chewed-up handsets, Britain’s pets are wreaking havoc on our phones.

New research from Tesco Mobile, released for National Pet Day, reveals that over a third (36%) of Brits say their furry friends have damaged their device at least once – with 14% admitting it’s happened more than once.

Whether it’s a cheeky paw swipe, an accidental nudge off the kitchen counter, or a case of the zoomies, phones are bearing the brunt of pet mischief – but Tesco Mobile customers who take out Tesco Mobile Protect insurance, offered in partnership with Asurion, can breathe easy knowing they’re protected.

Tesco Mobile Protect offers market-leading insurance that includes cover for pet damage – something thousands of customers have already benefited from. In the last four years, Tesco Mobile has processed thousands of pet damage claims, with next-day replacements or speedy repairs helping to keep customers connected.

The most common culprits? 80% of pet damage is caused by dogs, being the worst offender, followed by cats at 16%. Then by other mischievous pets (4%) (we’re looking at you, parrots and hamsters). Despite the damage, the nation's love for their pets is unwavering – in fact, over 60% of Brits say they have more photos of their pets on their phones than of their family.

Common causes of pet phone destruction include knocking devices off tables when owners aren't paying attention (35%), scratching during playtime (32%), and chewing when phones are left unattended (24%). One in four (25%) even reported finding their phone drooled on, while others had their devices hidden during play (12%).

This damage clearly takes a toll – 37% of affected owners said dealing with pet damage is a financial burden, and 35% admitted they get annoyed when it happens. Yet despite the stress, only 25% use a protective case, just 24% keep their phone out of paw’s reach, and only 10% rely on insurance.

And the cost adds up – 41% of pet-damage victims fork out between £100–£250 per year on fixes, with nearly 1 in 5 (19%) paying even more. A further 7% spend over £500 a year on repairs or replacements. Some pet owners (6%) are not replacing their phone due to cost. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Emma Herridge, Marketing Director at Tesco Mobile, said: "We know pets are part of the family – but that doesn’t mean they’re always easy on our tech! That’s why our helpful Tesco Mobile Protect includes cover for pet damage. It gives our customers peace of mind so they can enjoy life with their pets, knowing we’ve got their back if the unexpected happens.”

These are the top 5 most common ways pets leave their mark—literally—on our devices.

Top 5 ways pets wreck our phones:

Knocked it off a table (35%) Scratched the phone while playing (32%) Scratched the phone while out for a walk (31%) Chewed the phone when left unattended (24%) Drooled on the phone when left unattended (15%)

