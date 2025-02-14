Penguin love in peril: African Penguins need more than just romance this Valentine’s Day

African Penguins

They say love is forever, but for African Penguins, “mating for life” might soon be a thing of the past, both romantically and literally. With African Penguins on track to go extinct in the wild within the next decade, the very future of their famous love stories hangs in the balance. This Valentine’s Day, conservationists are calling for urgent action to protect these iconic seabirds before they disappear entirely.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Decoy dates & broken bonds: A changing love life for penguins

In an effort to save these charismatic birds, researchers have turned to an unconventional tool, penguin decoys. Skillfully crafted concrete replicas, paired with recorded penguin calls, are being used to lure African Penguins into safer breeding grounds along South Africa’s coastline. These “stone-cold lovers” might not be the real deal, but they play a crucial role in encouraging penguins to establish new colonies in food-rich areas protected from human disturbance and predators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At De Hoop Nature Reserve, where conservationists have created a land-predator-free zone, these decoys are helping to kickstart a new penguin colony, giving these birds a safer place to breed and raise their young. The strategy, which has been successful for other seabird species like the Atlantic Puffin in the U.S., is now being used as a lifeline for Africa’s only native penguin species.

Decoys

“By creating a safe space for them to breed in an area with a better food supply, we are actively working to counter one of the biggest threats to their survival,” says Christina Hagen, Pamela Isdell Fellow of Penguin Conservation at BirdLife South Africa.

Hagen continues by saying “While the process takes time and comes with challenges, the fact that wild African Penguins have already started breeding here is an incredibly positive sign. This project is a proof of concept that could inform future conservation efforts in other regions where penguins are struggling due to shifting fish stocks.”

Not always a fairytale

While penguins have long been celebrated as symbols of lifelong devotion, a recent study suggests that their romantic lives are more complex than we once thought. Just like humans, penguins can “divorce” after tough breeding seasons, seeking new partners in hopes of better success next time around. But much like in human relationships, breaking up comes with its challenges; new couples often struggle with nest-building, chick-rearing, and finding food, leading to lower reproductive success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

African Penguin Couple

And now, with climate change and the competition for fish decimating their primary food sources - sardines and anchovies - many African Penguins are simply too hungry to focus on romance. With less than 10,000 breeding pairs left, their love lives are becoming more strained than ever.

A Valentine’s Day call to action

Last week, BirdLife South Africa and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB), represented by the Biodiversity Law Centre, filed their heads of argument in the landmark litigation against the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to protect African Penguins. The heads of argument comprise the legal arguments the applicants will make when the matter is heard in the Pretoria High Court from 18 to 20 March 2025. The case has important implications for the State’s constitutional obligation to protect threatened species and prevent their extinction.

Conservationists, including Blue Marine Foundation, are urging the South African government to take immediate action by establishing effective no-take zones around the six key African Penguin colonies. These zones would restrict commercial fishing, ensuring there is enough food for penguins to survive and thrive.

African Penguin with concrete decoy

“With penguins already struggling to find enough fish, their love stories could soon become history. This Valentine’s Day, let’s not just celebrate love, let’s fight to protect it. Join the movement to save the African Penguin and sign the petition urging the South African government to act now," says Joanna Coumbe, Director of Communications at Blue Marine Foundation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Penguins can’t live on love alone, they need food,” says Nicky Stander, Head of Conservation at SANCCOB. “We need immediate, science-based action to ensure African Penguins don’t become just another love story lost to extinction.”

As part of the effort, SANCCOB is offering a 2-for-1 Valentine’s Day penguin adoption special, a symbolic and meaningful way for people to help protect these beloved birds. By adopting a penguin, supporters contribute directly to rescue and rehabilitation efforts.