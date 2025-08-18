People accuse my good boy of being a devil dog and eating children for breakfast

Gunner with his sausage dog sister Tokyo (Cover Images)

Olga Anderson didn’t leave the house for weeks after she was assaulted on the high street.

‘I was out shopping without a care in the world one morning a couple of years ago when a man came up out of nowhere and grabbed me. It was such a shock and felt so awful. It happened so quickly I didn’t see him properly, so I didn’t think it was worth reporting the sexual assault. It caused me major anxiety and depression,’ the mum from Medway in Kent says.

As she struggled to move on from the traumatic assault, Olga’s husband suggested she get a large breed dog that would get her out and about on long walks to help her wellbeing, she agreed.

“I looked through a range of large dogs but I saw an advert for Gunner on Gumtree and I fell in love with his kind face and gentle eyes. As soon as I brought him home we bonded,” Olga says.

Gunner with Olga's daughter Havana (Cover Images)

However, shortly after she got Gunner in 2023, XL Bullies were banned in the UK in response to a wave of dog attacks.

As Gunner wasn’t fully grown when the ban came into place, Olga says she was advised to register him “just in case” he grew to the size of an XL bully. While this didn’t end up happening, Gunner is still registered and needs to be muzzled while out on a walk.

Now two, Gunner is 40kg, large, muscular and very bulky but incredibly calm and gentle, Olga explains. But she has lost friends after bringing him home and regularly gets abuse when out walking him due to the stigma around Bullies.

Olga, who has four other dogs, including two chihuahuas, a Dachshund, and another bully breed, says: “I have lost friends who don’t want to come to my house unless he’s locked up. But I won’t do that to Gunner, as he would hate it. He was there for me when nobody else was, in my darkest moments,” she says.

Gunner is great with children, cats, horses and other dogs, and the friends of Olga’s daughter’s Havana love him; rushing over to see him whenever he is in the car dropping her at school and making him gifts.

“Havana used to have friends to sleep over at our house and they would play with Gunner. As soon as the ban was announced the same children weren’t allowed to come and play anymore.”

And since the ban came into place, she has had countless negative experiences with members of the public.

“We had a lady pick up a huge cockapoo and cross over to the point where she nearly got herself run over. It's because of the muzzle, because before he wore it, that didn't happen. I make sure he wears colourful muzzles to make him look more approachable, but we’ve also had people shouting things at him, which is the worst.

“At one point it was happening weekly. They’ve shouted ‘devil dog, killer, how many children has he had for breakfast?’ – things like that. It can get me down, but it also puts fire in my stomach because I am passionate about all dogs. He's not a threat or a danger to anyone.”

Olga says her dog is also no longer welcome at her local groomers due to insurance reasons and she has been asked to leave coffee shops when she has him with her, while other dogs have been allowed to stay.

“He's very, very soft, and he's obsessed and fascinated with babies. When our cat had kittens, he would lick them and clean them, and when they cried, he would run and check on them.

“If he's eating something, he'll carry it in his mouth and go and drop it in front of another dog to share with them.”

Last year a 69-year-old was left fighting for his life after an XL bully launched an attack on him while he was taking an evening walk in Gravesend.

Despite the impact of the situation, the victim said at the time he felt “sorry for the dog” and believed the responsibility lies with owners to train their dogs and ensure they have the proper environment to be able to take care of them.

Olga agrees. When the ban first came into place, she said she felt “disheartened and upset,” and argues a ban is not effective.

“It just pushes irresponsible owners to get a different breed of dogs that they don't have to muzzle, and they can breed from,” she said.

“Personally, I don't understand why people are wary of them.

“I think an XL bully is the same as a car. It's about the driver of that car. You can give a responsible 18-year-old a car and they won't put lives at risk, or you can give an irresponsible 18-year-old a car who drinks and drives.

“It’s the same with dogs – you can have a responsible owner like me who understands they need a lot of mental stimulation, exercise, food, and veterinary care. Or, you can have an irresponsible owner who doesn't exercise them or feed them properly.

“Gunner is honestly hands down the best dog I’ve ever met - and I’ve owned many other dogs and breeds. He is emotionally intelligent and acts like a service dog when I’m anxious, resting his head on my lap to help me to calm down.

“Everyone who gets to know Gunner is fascinated with just how gentle and calm he is.Despite breed bans and misconceptions, Gunner has gained a loyal following on social media, where thousands of people from around the world follow his daily adventures. His kindness has helped open up conversations about responsible ownership and the importance of judging dogs by their behaviour, not their breed.

“Through Gunner, I’ve seen firsthand how love, care, and training can shape a dog into a true ambassador for their breed. He’s more than a pet, he’s a symbol of hope and change,” she adds.