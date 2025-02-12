Pet owners splash the cash on Valentine's Day gift for four-legged friend

User (UGC) Submitted

New research from M&S Pet Insurance, has found as many as two thirds (66 percent) of pet owners will be lavishing their pet with a gift on the 14th – while one in ten will prioritise their pet over their partner.

In fact, 63 percent plan to adapt their Valentine’s plans to include their pooch or moggy, with 85 percent stating that it would feel strange not to include their furry friend in the celebrations.

And according to the research, treats and toys topped the list of gifts that the nation’s animals are most likely to receive on February 14th - with new toys (55 percent), edible treats (54 percent) and a specially prepared meal (27 percent) the most popular choices for presents.

These were followed by a new collar (19 percent), a cosy blanket (16 percent), a fetching new outfit (12 percent), and a special outing to the grooming parlour (ten percent).

An extra-long walk (nine percent), and an at home pamper session (eight percent) are other ways the nation’s pet owners plan to spoil their furry friends this Valentine’s.

When it comes to sharing the love, 53 percent tell their pet how much they love them every single day, with almost half (49 percent) insisting that their furry friend is an important part of their life.

One in five (20 percent) even have more photos of their pet on their phone than their family or friends.

56 percent look forward to seeing their beloved pet every single day, while 45 percent say seeing their pet happy makes them happy, so it’s no surprise that four in ten (40 percent) believe that their pet has a positive impact on their wellbeing.

Neil Rogers from M&S Pet Insurance, which conducted the research said: “It’s great to see that many of us will be showing our beloved pets just how much they mean to us, with a special Valentine’s Day treat.

“Having a happy, healthy pet is a top priority for every pet owner, but coping with an unexpected veterinary bill can be difficult. Taking out insurance – and selecting a policy that’s right for you and your pet – can provide peace of mind for pet owners and help to take away the worry of covering costly vets’ fees.”

The research also revealed that cat and dog owners will spend an average of £47 a year on gifts for their furry friend, whether it's for Valentine’s Day, their birthday or Christmas. Over three quarters (77 percent) of those purchasing a gift for their pet, plan to spend the same amount or more than they did last year.

Despite being a nation of pet lovers, over a quarter (27 percent) of paw-rents confess that they do not have insurance for their animals.

Half (51 percent) say they don’t have insurance because it is too expensive, three in ten (29 percent) say they don’t think they need insurance, while a quarter (26 percent) don’t believe it’s worth the money.

When asked, over half (51 percent) have had to dish out for an unexpected payment, amounting to a staggering £559.

TOP TEN GIFTS THE NATIONS DOGS AND CATS WILL BE WAKING UP TO THIS VALENTINE’S DAY:

Play toy - 55%

An edible treat - 54%

A special meal - 27%

A collar - 19%

A blanket - 16%

A new outfit - 12%

A lead - 11%

A new bed - 10%

A trip to the grooming parlour - 10%

An extra-long walk - 9%