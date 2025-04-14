Piers Morgan tops poll as the celebrity Brits would least like to share a house with

By Lisa Blake
Contributor
9 minutes ago
Piers Morgan has been crowned the celebrity the British public would least like to live with, according to a new nationwide survey.

The outspoken TV personality received 16% of the vote, with 81% of respondents citing his personality as the main reason for not wanting to live with him, and 44% saying he simply talks too much.

The research was conducted by Compare My Move – the UK’s leading comparison site for moving home services.

Coming in second place is Meghan Markle, picked by 12% of those surveyed, while Katie Price follows closely behind with 9%.

Piers Morgan is the celeb Brits least want to live withPiers Morgan is the celeb Brits least want to live with
The nation also revealed who they would most like to share a home with, and topping that list is TV favourite Stacey Solomon.

8% of people picked The Sort Your Life Out star was a clear winner, with 62% of those saying they love her personality and 60% believing she would be entertaining to live with.

Joint second place is David Beckham and presenting duo Ant & Dec, both picking up 6% of the vote, while Holly Willoughby is next in line at 5%.

Dave Sayce, Co-Founder of Compare My Move, which helps people save money and hassle by comparing verified conveyancers, chartered surveyors, and removal, storage, and house clearance companies, commented on the findings:

“While the results may raise a few eyebrows, they’re revealing and fun, offering a glimpse into the personalities the British public admire (and the ones they’d avoid during a house share!)

"Moving home is one of life’s biggest challenges, so it's no surprise people are thinking about who they'd want by their side – or not – during such a stressful time. Here’s my five top tips on how to move house as stress-free as possible.

1. Declutter before packing: Reducing the number of items you move can significantly lower removal costs and simplify the packing process.

2. Label and colour-code boxes: Clearly marking boxes with their contents and designated rooms can streamline unpacking and help you locate essentials quickly.

3. Book a removal company in advance: Securing a reputable removal service early ensures availability and can reduce stress as moving day approaches. Use a site like Compare My Move to help save money.

4. Move midweek or mid-month: Scheduling your move during these times can lead to cost savings and increased availability of removal services.

5. Set aside essentials for the first few days: Packing a box with items you'll need immediately after moving can make the transition to your new home more comfortable.”

