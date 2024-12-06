Police step up breath tests as road deaths rise

Don't drink and drive as Police step up breath tests.

New figures out today show an increase in the number of roadside breath tests carried out by Police.

In 2023 there were 276,914 tests in England and Wales - up 3% compared with the previous year – according to the Police Powers and Procedures report published by the Home Office.

“Whilst we are pleased to note the increase, testing is still significantly lower than it should be,” comments Hunter Abbott, MD of personal breathalyser firm AlcoSense.

“Fifteen years ago 647,380 breath tests were conducted.

300 drink drive deaths in England and Wales

“But despite the relatively low number of tests, it’s still a shocking fact that nearly 45,000 motorists were found to be over the legal limit (or refused to provide a sample).

“Today’s report also warns drivers they are far more likely to be breathalysed over the Christmas period than in other months. In December last year nearly 50,000 breath tests were carried out, compared with the monthly average of just over 20,000”.

The latest Department for Transport figures show 300 deaths on Britain’s roads in 2022 where a motorist was over the drink drive limit – an increase of 15% on the previous year and the highest since 2009.

There were 6,800 casualties in drink drive accidents, with drunk drivers accounting for 17% of road deaths.

“Testing levels in England & Wales lag way behind other European countries - just 5 breath tests per 1,000 inhabitants,” adds Hunter Abbott.

“In Ireland the figure is 18 per 1,000 population, whilst in France it’s 109.

“Expenditure on the government’s THINK! drink drive campaign has also more than halved – from £1.1m in 2022/23 to just over £500K in 2023/24”.

Research shows that, at the current drink drive limit in England & Wales, you are 13 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than when sober.