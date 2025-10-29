Portsmouth mum eat 10 sheets of paper every day including letters

A mum says she doesn't need to shred her sensitive mail - as she EATS all the letters posted through her door like a 'human paper shredder'.

Yaz Chapman has the eating disorder pica which has led her to crave non-edible items since she was just four years old.

The 34-year-old tried nibbling on paper when she was pregnant with her first child in 2015 and now she eats 10 sheets of A4 pieces per day.

The mum-of-four admits she rips sheets and letters that come through her door into strips and chews them 'like spaghetti' throughout the day.

Yaz explains her cravings are like when someone with a sweet tooth wants some chocolate and eating some makes them feel satisfied.

She insists she doesn't face any health issues from the bizarre obsession as she 'doesn't overeat' and drinks plenty of water to stop her getting constipated.

The full-time mum says she's tried edible paper but it doesn't satisfy her pica cravings, which are only satisfied by eating non-edible items.

Yaz from Portsmouth, Hampshire, said: "When important letters come through the door, instead of shredding them I'll eat them and shred them myself, in a manner of speaking.

"Rather than throwing them away or ripping them up I'll eat them. It sounds mental but that's the reality of it.

"I'll fold the paper in half, rip it into strips, put it in my pocket then chew it upwards like spaghetti.

"I look forward to the postman. Certain papers taste different and they have different textures. I'll rip a corner off just to test it.

"Some are too shiny, too thick or have a weird taste if there's too much ink but if it's a typed-up letter then I'll eat that.

"When someone likes chocolate and they're craving something sweet, they eat it and they feel those happy chemicals being released in their brain - it's like that.

"Ever since having my last baby my paper cravings have ramped up to about 10 sheets per day.

"I'm out of paper at the minute and I've eaten all my letters. With paperless bills I don't get that many now."

Yaz says she's always looked at ingredients to see if what she's eating could be harmful to herself or her baby while pregnant.

She says her pica began at around four years old when she tried eating talcum powder, chalk and silica gel balls, which are used to prevent dampness in packaging.

The mum-of-four had also stints eating polyfiller, cigarette rolling papers and dental stone, which became more prominent during her most recent pregnancy earlier this year.

Her paper cravings are currently at an all-time high but she insists she's not struggling with any health complications.

She says she's waiting to be assessed to find out if she has autism, which is something people who experience pica often have.

Yaz said: "I've had this for so long now so I don't overconsume. I've not really had any issues.

"As a child I was deficient in calcium and iron because I didn't have a very good diet but I've been tested while pregnant and all my nutrients are how they should be, but I still have strong cravings.

"The main concern is not letting yourself get constipated so if I've eaten a lot of paper I'll drink a lot of water to keep hydrated.

"When I was pregnant I was a lot more careful about what paper I was consuming and I'd order it online.

"People have asked if I've tried edible paper but my cravings are for non-food items so it doesn't hit the same."

WHAT IS PICA? (according to the NHS)

Pica is an eating disorder characterised by the persistent consumption of non-food items that do not have a nutritional value - like paper, chalk, soap, or soil.

Pica occurs more frequently in children with learning difficulties and is associated with autism spectrum disorder.