Power bank recalled over 'fire risk'

TK Maxx are urging shoppers to stop using an Anker power bank they were flogging - as it poses a 'fire risk'.

The retailer issued an urgent product recall about the Anker Power Bank 589267 after discovering the product does not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment Safety Regulations.

Branded a 'medium risk' of fire, it was discovered the lithium-ion batteries can overheat while in use, which can lead to localised smoking, melting and/or a risk of fire.

In light of this, TK Maxx are urging anyone who bought the power bank, sold between February and May 2025, to 'stop using it immediately' and have pulled it from shelves online and in-store.

Shoppers who bought the item are to return the power bank to any TK Maxx store for a full refund or replacement.

The power bank, with model number A1647, was sold in five different colours including black, white, green, pink and purple.

A TK Maxx spokesman said: "The vendor is recalling this item because it presents a medium risk of fire as the lithium-ion batteries can overheat while in use.

"This can lead to localised smoking, melting and/or a risk of fire.

"The product doesn't meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.

"If you've purchased this product, please stop using it immediately and return to any TK Maxx store."

An Anker spokesman said: "Earlier this year, Anker implemented a series of enhanced quality assurance protocols designed to detect manufacturing issues earlier in the production cycle.

"These safeguards, including expanded component-level audits and supplier testing, helped us identify a potential issue with common, lithium-ion battery cells from a single vendor.

"While the likelihood of malfunction is considered minimal, out of an abundance of caution we've decided to initiate a voluntary global recall of several Anker power bank models.

"We've formally notified and are coordinating with regulatory authorities in all regions to ensure the recall is conducted in compliance with all applicable local guidelines."

Any customers who have further questions regarding the product should contact Customer Services on 01923 473561 / [email protected]