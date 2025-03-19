Practical yet beautiful snoods from Driftwood Designs

Driftwood has wanted to make its signature designs wearable for a long time. After extensive searching to find a manufacturer to fit with the Driftwood brand, they found a small, family company based on a farm in the Peak District to produce their new snoods.

The thermal snoods can be worn in any number of ways: from headband to beanie, neck warmer to face covering. It can even be worn as a wrist band. The material is 100% ‘stretchy’, seamless technical microfibre, made from recycled material.

The microfibre snoods are ultimately practical. Of course, they are perfect for keeping warm but also for wicking sweat and blocking cold draughts, not to mention wiping rain off your glasses. You can even hide behind yours if you’re in contact with anyone with the snivels!

If you are looking for a thoughtful gift or taking advantage of the affordability to treat yourself, this is the perfect accessory for anyone who works outdoors or who likes walking, running, cycling, exploring or simply keeping up with the gardening.

The five designs used on the new snoods are all well-loved, trademark Driftwood Designs motifs, which have been designed by artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes. From the stunning Hearty Canlon pattern of patchwork hearts, to the unforgettable doves against a beautiful blue background, through the ever-popular fun mushrooms design to their brightly coloured wildflower pattern.

And, of course, the range would not have been complete without the Welsh mountains infographic – perfect for the hiker/mountaineer.

As with all products from Driftwood Designs, being sustainable is as high on the list of priorities as beauty and great value. The new snoods are designed in Wales and printed in the Peak District, keeping transportation to a minimum.

Plus, the family-run farm is part of a farm diversification enterprise and all profits go back into farming and caring for the natural environment of the Peak District National Park. The Microfibre material is made from recycled fibres.

So, snap up a snood this spring, for the ultimately practical, beautiful and sustainable gift for a loved one... or yourself!

Size: Approximately 48cm x 24.5 cm

RRP: £16.00 including free postage and packing.

ABOUT DRIFTWOOD DESIGNS

Driftwood Designs incorporates the work of Welsh artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes whose passion is creating illustrations that can be translated to homewares, cards, prints and so much more. This means her art can be incorporated into people’s everyday lives in the form of oven gloves, lamp shades, coasters, aprons and even clocks. Lizzie and her business partner Becky Barratt are both native to Wales and they have grown from a home-based business to three shops in Wales. They also they also have an online shop, which is figuratively packed to the rafters with beautiful, accessibly priced products.

