Priceless assets: The celebrity trend of body part insurance

Professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova, best known for her role on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, has revealed that she has taken out full-body insurance to protect herself against the physical risks of her career.

The 35-year-old explained that dancing is her livelihood and that insuring her body is a practical step to ensure she can continue performing. “I’ve taken out insurance—for everything I need to dance,” Bychkova told The Sun. “Dancing is how I make a living, so I need to make sure I’m safe.”

She credits the decision to her time competing at the highest levels of professional dance. In addition to insurance, Bychkova regularly strengthens her feet to prevent injury and maintain her ability to dance in high heels.

“I do a lot of foot exercises to strengthen the muscles,” she said. “You definitely don’t want to twist or break something wearing heels. As we get older, we need to be more careful. If you twist your ankle, it’s game over.”

Bychkova also addressed her past relationship with fellow Strictly professional Kai Widdrington. Though the pair dated from 2022 until their split in July 2024, they continue to work together on the show.

“We work together but we’re not friends, and that’s okay,” she told The Mirror. “But when you see us dance, it’s still magical—because I’m a professional.”

The two met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 and began dating the following year. After their separation, Widdrington started a new relationship with Chloe Wells, while Bychkova remains single.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women, Bychkova acknowledged the emotional difficulty of the breakup but emphasized professionalism: “I don’t think any breakup is easy, but we are professionals, and we knew we had to return to Strictly and work together. And that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

Nick Cannon insures his testicles for $10 Million, calling them his "most valuable assets"

Television host and entertainer Nick Cannon has revealed that he has taken out a $10 million insurance policy on his testicles, claiming they are his “most valuable assets.”

The father of 12 shared the surprising move during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, which aired on Monday.

“You hear about celebrities insuring their legs and other body parts,” Cannon explained. “So I thought, hey, I should insure the most valuable part of my body.”

Known for his sense of humor and openness, Cannon said the idea may sound wild to some, but it reflects how seriously he values his role as a father and provider. While the exact policy details were not disclosed, he confirmed that the insurance is real—and intentionally eye-catching.

Cannon’s decision follows a long list of celebrities who have insured various body parts, from singers protecting their vocal cords to athletes and models insuring legs and faces.

Guitar Legend Jeff Beck insures his gingers for $10 million after kitchen accident

Legendary guitarist and former Yardbirds member Jeff Beck took out a $10 million insurance policy—$1 million for each finger—after a kitchen accident nearly ended his career.

The incident occurred in 2009 while Beck was preparing a stew at home. As he was slicing carrots, the knife slipped and severed the tip of his left index finger, a critical tool for his guitar work. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors were able to save the finger, though permanent damage remained.

Recognising the potential threat to his livelihood, Beck opted to insure his hands, ensuring that even if future injuries impaired his ability to perform, his financial security would be protected.

Though his fingertip injury left lasting effects, Beck continued to perform, reinforcing his status as one of the most innovative guitarists in rock history. The insurance policy added him to the growing list of celebrities who have insured body parts essential to their craft.

Holly Madison insures her breasts for $1 million to protect career in Vegas show

Holly Madison, former girlfriend of Hugh Hefner and star of the reality TV series Holly’s World, has insured her breasts for $1 million through Lloyd’s of London.

The 34-year-old entertainer, who rose to fame on The Girls Next Door, made the decision earlier this year while performing topless in the Las Vegas show Peepshow. Known for her curvaceous figure, Madison explained that her body is directly tied to her livelihood.

“I’d heard about people insuring their body parts, and I thought, why not?” she told People magazine. “If anything happened to my breasts, I’d have to take time off, maybe lose a million dollars—this helps cover my assets.”