Prince Charming is a cartoon so I dumped my fiance for 16 puppets

April Brucker Family Dinner (Cover Images)

April Brucker is searching for love. But unlike many single women, April says she is no longer holding out for Prince Charming.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve given up on Mr Right. I’m just desperately seeking Mr Okay,” the 41-year-old says over Zoom from her Las Vegas home says. The problem, she believes, is her puppets.

Most Popular

April is a professional ventriloquist with a family of 38 dolls. They travel with her, they perform with her, they share her house and they are the reason her last serious relationship ended, when her ex-fiancé made her choose between him and the puppets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He made me put them under the bed for a year,” she says. “I missed them so much. But you know, shocker, he was controlling. He had problems. Who would have thunk it, right?

April Brucker & Donald J Tramp (Cover Images)

“After a year I looked under the bed, and there was one of my puppets, May. So I walked into the kitchen with May on my arm and that was it. I chose the puppets. No regrets,” she says of the doomed relationship that ended ten years ago.

From then on, April’s life has revolved around her $400,000 collection.

“They live in my house. They have their own room. I’m trying to get everybody their own room because everyone has so many props,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the moment all 38 are squeezed into a single bedroom, lined up on shelves or resting in chairs, ready to be brought to life on stage, though a couple pop up to join in the conversation over Zoom from Vegas.

May Wilson & April Brucker (Cover Images)

Dating with puppets is not straightforward, April explains. “They come with me to the store, they’re at the studio, they’re at the bar. People will talk to them like they’re real, like they’re just my buddies. They go everywhere with me.” Men, however, are not always sure what to make of them.”

When asked why she doesn’t leave them at home, in case they are putting men off, she is resolute: “The puppets are always with me.”

“Yes they may intimidate men, and you come back to my bedroom, yes, the puppets are there on the shelves. I just hope he doesn’t have performance anxiety with 38 pairs of eyes watching. But my puppets go everywhere with me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being unlucky in love, April has had her share of admirers. Some are sincere, but less suitable. “I get a lot of fan mail,” she says. “I had a letter from a man in Croatia who wrote to me after seeing me on TV. He said he loved puppets, and I thought, my dream man. But then he told me he was five years into his sentence and had fifty years to go. Then I realised, my dream man is in prison.”

There have been other letters, including one from Tyrone, an inmate in Illinois. “I asked him how long he was in for. He said, natural life. ‘But I’m innocent. My case is up for appeal.’” April laughs at the absurdity of it all. “How do you say ‘no’ to a cat like that?”

Even outside prison walls, some men’s interest has been unsettling. She recalls one encounter in Omaha, Nebraska. “This creepy farm guy comes up and says, 'I think you and your puppet are cute. Do you want to have a threesome? I think he’s kidding, because we’ve all been drinking a little bit. I laugh. Then he pulls out five $100 bills and says, ‘no, I’m serious. I’ll pay you $500’.”

She listened as he described, in detail, what he wanted to do with May. “Part of me thought, at least I can tell my mother I broke even on this gig. But part of me thought, I might not live to tell the tale. So I got out of there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not just strangers who struggle to accept her passion. April has dated men who have tried to belittle her work. “There was one guy who told me the odds of being a professional ventriloquist were slim and none. I told him the odds of me staying with him were slim and none. Others said, this is not your ticket, you’re not very good. I’ve heard it all. I just want a guy who doesn’t want to clip my wings,” she says.

April works long hours performing and recording with her puppets and she is now working on securing a residency in Las Vegas. The puppets - she calls them her “textile Americans” - are part of every project.

Dating apps haven’t been helpful. “I tried Tinder but I got too many requests for feet pics. Or guys put up pictures of washboard abs and you show up and it’s some guy who looks like he lives in his basement. Online dating is very hard,” she says ruefully.

Meeting men in bars has not been much better. “These are bar guys. They’re not husband material. Vegas is full of tourists anyway. They’re here for three days. I want forever, not just tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April’s work keeps her busy, and the puppets keep her company, but she admits loneliness creeps in. Still, she refuses to settle for anyone who cannot accept her life exactly as it is. Her puppets are part of her home, her career and her identity.

“They even get fan mail. We were on Judge Jerry with Jerry Springer and May got letters from people. They get more fan letters than I do.”

April smiles at the chaos of it all. She knows she is unlikely to meet someone who is unruffled by a room full of puppets, but she is hopeful. “Men are strange creatures,” she says. “They have fickle minds of their own. Maybe there’s a guy out there who’s a puppet too.”

So for now, April knows she will have to wait. “I know at this point perfection doesn’t exist. I know Prince Charming is a cartoon.

“I just want Mr Okay. Someone who’s funny, smart, bonus if he’s good looking and loves puppets. That’s not too much to ask, is it?”