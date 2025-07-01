Princess Diana's Dresses And Other Royal Items Sell For $5 Million At Auction

A record‑breaking auction of pieces linked to the late Diana, Princess of Wales raised more than $5 million from buyers.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Topping the lots was Diana’s Bellville Sassoon floral day dress, which fetched US $508,000 (about £400,000), while a Catherine Walker coat‑dress drew US $455,000 and a 1995 Lady Dior lambskin handbag realised US $325,000.

Other highlights included the Catherine Walker ‘Falcon’ evening gown at US $455,000, a scarlet HEAD ski suit worn by the princess at US $317,500 and her 1997 British Lung Foundation sweatshirt, which made US $215,900 — more than 22 times its estimate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale, staged at The Peninsula Beverly Hills and streamed worldwide, also featured garments once owned by the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, with some items dating back to the 19th Century. Renae Plant, founder of The Princess Diana Museum, secured the so‑called “Caring Dress” and said the purchase would help preserve the late princess’s legacy of compassion.

Royal Items Sell For $5 Million At Auction (Cover Images/Juliens Auctions)

Julien’s co‑founder Martin Nolan hailed the “phenomenal” global response, noting that every lot offered “a rare and intimate glimpse into the life of the People’s Princess”.

Among other notable results were a 1987 Bruce Oldfield yellow floral ensemble at US $260,000, a three‑piece Escada suit worn in photographs at US $260,000, and a 1981 Emanuel black taffeta evening gown at US $25,400. Accessories also sparked interest: a John Boyd peach‑pink straw hat worn during Diana’s honeymoon departure sold for US $25,400, while a Rayne red leather shoes‑and‑clutch set from a 1990 visit to Japan reached US $88,900—more than 21 times its estimate. Bidders in the Verandah Ballroom, transformed into a royal afternoon‑tea setting complete with champagne and delicate sandwiches, watched as history—and auction records—were rewritten in a single afternoon.