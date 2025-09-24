A pub has been slapped with a 'noise nuisance' notice over its Abba, Meat Loaf and Tina Turner tribute nights - after complaints from a 'local with a grudge'.

Rising Sun pub owner Terry Kenny was heartbroken when his outdoor music nights were served a Noise Abatement Order on August 29th.

The 63-year-old says Wakefield Council had allegedly tried to shut their events in Castleford, Wakefield, West Yorks, for two years following a 'daft' complaint but says it never went any further.

But after the dad-of-two claims a 'local with a grudge' complained about the shows again this summer, the council were forced to investigate the sound 'issue' further.

Following monitoring by Wakefield Council, the council claim they had 'no choice' but to issue a Noise Abatement Notice after finding 'clear and consistent evidence that a noise disturbance continues' at the pub. This has forced Terry to stop his outdoor shows with immediate effect which he claims is 'truly gutting' for the community.

The nights feature a huge array of tribute acts crooning along as Elvis, Whitney Houston, Simply Red, Lionel Richie, Freddie Mercury and Cher, among others.

After receiving the heartbreaking news, the pub owner announced on Facebook that the outdoor tribute nights had to 'stop right away'.

Angry villagers have since slammed the decision, branding the people complaining 'pathetic'.

Terry, who has been the pub owner for 23 years, now worries that the future of his boozer is at stake as their outdoor performances brought in a 'large chunk' of the pub's income.

Terry, from Normanton in Wakefield, said: "We can't find out exactly who the person is but from what I can gather I think it's one person complaining. I can't be 100 per cent certain though. I think the complaint is daft, petty and a grudge against the pub.

"The majority of locals come and they look forward to it every summer. It's a very friendly event and we don't do rock bands.

"We do certain ones and last year we raised £8,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance last year and £10,000 the year before. It's going to lose us quite a bit of money and could potentially lead to the pub shutting. It's quite a big chunk of the yearly income and the big charity tribute show won't be able to go ahead now either as we can't do this inside."

The outdoor tribute shows have been running at the pub since the summer of 2020 and take place on a Sunday for three hours between 4pm and 7pm.

This summer, the pub has had a Rag N' Bone man tribute act, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton and Pink.

Terry has now set up a petition to help save the outdoor tribute shows and the future of his pub, as the acts are now constrained to the much smaller indoor area.

In the Facebook post, he wrote: "We're absolutely devastated to have to share this with you. Due to a Noise Nuisance complaint, Wakefield Council has put a Noise Abatement Order on us with immediate effect. This means that all of our much-loved outdoor tribute shows have to stop right away.

"These shows have been about more than just music - they've been about bringing people together, families dancing, friends laughing, and our community celebrating the joy of live entertainment. To lose that is truly gutting for us, and we know so many of you feel the same. We want to thank every single person who has supported us, sung along, and made these afternoons so special.

"We'll keep fighting to bring the best live entertainment we can, indoors or any way possible. But, for now, sadly the outdoor tribute shows must come to an end."

After sharing the post, locals were quick to express their frustrations over the 'daft' noise complaint.

One user said: "Feel for you Terry. Those afternoons were great. The morons that complain shouldn't buy a house near a pub."

Another added: "Absolutely ridiculous you're having this issue again. Don't live near a pub if you don't want the noise. You're bringing the people together."

A third commented: "Can't believe this. It's in the afternoon so I don't see what the issue is.

"Obviously they have no life to do this. Absolutely pathetic whoever they are. We are behind you all the way."

In June this year, the council sent a 'letter before action' to Terry regarding a 'complaint alleging noise nuisance arising from music and singing' at the pub. It said that 'monitoring has shown that noise coming from the premises is excessive and is resulting in unreasonable disturbance to neighbours'.

Wakefield Council said they worked closely with the business over the last couple of months to tackle the ongoing noise concerns but said the boozer continued to cause disturbances with their music leading to the Abatement Notice to be served.

Jill Edmondson, Head of Regulatory Services at Wakefield Council, said: "We've made every effort to work with the business to address ongoing noise concerns.

"But monitoring over the past four weeks has provided clear and consistent evidence that a noise disturbance continues. As a result, we've had no choice but to issue a Noise Abatement Notice. This doesn't prohibit any events from taking place, but it does mean that any that do, can't cause a disturbance.

"And the business can appeal this through the Magistrates Court if they'd like to. We want to support local businesses to put on responsible entertainment. But we must also make sure local people can live in their homes without unreasonable disturbance."

To sign the Rising Sun pub's petition to save their outdoor shows, click here: https://chng.it/7nVKHkHG7s