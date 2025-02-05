Rent cap: Searches soar 86.3% across England

Child Looking out of the window

England has seen a surge in searches for rent caps during the cost-of-living crisis.

Search engine analysis by Capital Letters highlights the growing demand for strict rental controls during the cost-of-living crisis.

England had 1900 average searches per month for rent caps in November 2022-23, and that has jumped 86.3%, reaching 2,900 searches.

Location Rent Caps Nov-22- October 23 Rent Caps Nov 23-October 24 % Increase/Decrease Wales 30 390 1200% Scotland 50 110 100% England 1,900 2,900 86.30% Northern Ireland 320 260 -18.75%

Staffordshire ranked first in England with a pronounced 400% rise in searches suggesting interest in rental caps. Somerset, Surrey and the West Midlands all came in next with a 300% rise in searches. Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and West Yorkshire also experienced a 200% rise.

Location Increase and Decrease (%)

Staffordshire 400%

Somerset 300%

Surrey 300%

West Midlands 300%

Derbyshire 200%

Norfolk 200%

Northamptonshire 200%

Oxfordshire 200%

West Yorkshire 200%

Berkshire 100%

Cambridgeshire 100%

Cornwall 100%

Dorset 100%

East Riding of Yorkshire 100%

Gloucestershire 100%

Shropshire 100%

Suffolk 100%

Warwickshire 100%

West Sussex 100%

Essex 80%

Hampshire 80%

Herefordshire 80%

Bristol 66.70%

Buckinghamshire 66.70%

Greater London 66.70%

Greater Manchester 21.43%

Bedfordshire 0.00%

Cumbria 0.00%

Devon 0.00%

Hertfordshire 0.00%

Isle of Wight 0.00%

Kent 0.00%

Lancashire 0.00%

Leicestershire 0.00%

Lincolnshire 0.00%

North Yorkshire 0.00%

South Yorkshire 0.00%

Tyne and Wear 0.00%

Worcestershire 0%

Cheshire −25%

Merseyside −28.57%

Wiltshire −50%

At the bottom of the table, we can see the areas that appear to be the least concerned about rent caps.

The biggest declines in searches for rent caps were Cheshire with a -25% decrease and Merseyside, with a -28.57%.

Wiltshire rounded off the bottom of the table with a significant – 50% decrease.

Steven Strachan from Capital Letters commented, “Rent caps have emerged as a vital lifeline for many during the cost-of-living crisis, as rent costs are front and centre of people's minds as they enter the New Year.

"High rents don’t just strain wallets, they tear at the fabric of communities. Families live in constant uncertainty, unable to put down roots, while older generations are left struggling and disconnected from those they love most.

“Rent caps protect the average working person as well as the most vulnerable people in society, whilst also providing landlords with long-term protection and peace of mind.” “As a result, properties are more likely to be occupied for longer periods as people live without fear of dramatic rent increases.”