Richard Ramos calls on parents to take control in the fight against big tech ahead of Safer Internet Day 2025

With children spending more time online than ever, and the risks continually changing, parenting and youth expert Richard Ramos is urging families to take proactive steps before social media takes control of their children’s lives.

Ahead of Safer Internet Day on Tuesday, February 11, Richard ) is calling for a new approach, one that goes beyond monitoring tools and screen time limits to focus on building trust, awareness, and open conversations about the digital world.

“The internet is raising our children, and we cannot afford to be passive about it,” says Richard, founder of Parents on a Mission. “If parents aren’t setting digital boundaries, educating themselves about online risks, and having ongoing discussions with their kids, they are handing their children over to an industry that profits from their attention and data as well as putting them at risk of grooming, extortion, coercion, and bullying.”

The numbers are staggering, with the average screen time for children aged eight to twelve at five hours and thirty-three minutes per day, while teenagers spend an average of eight hours and thirty-nine minutes online daily, not including school-related use.

Richard Ramos, Parents on a Mission

Platforms like TikTok are specifically engineered to keep kids scrolling, with highly addictive algorithms and a history of promoting harmful content, including self-harm and eating disorder videos. If this goes unchecked, disaster could be around the corner.

“Telling kids to just get off their phones isn’t enough when these platforms are designed to keep them hooked,” Richard explains. “Parents need to take a more active role in understanding how these apps work, what their children are being exposed to, and how to set realistic, effective boundaries rather than just relying on parental controls or teachers at school.”

While apps like Bark, Net Nanny, and Qustodio can help monitor online activity, Richard believes technology alone is not the answer. “Apps are a tool, but they should not be a substitute for parental involvement,” he says. “You can have the best monitoring software in the world, but if your child does not feel safe talking to you about what they are experiencing online, those tools won’t protect them.”

Instead, Richard encourages parents to start conversations early and keep them going, as digital safety should be an ongoing discussion, not a one-time lecture. Setting screen time boundaries together helps children take ownership of their digital habits and makes them more likely to follow the rules.

Teaching digital literacy and critical thinking skills can help children recognise misinformation, online predators, and the risks of oversharing. Leading by example is also key, as parents who are constantly on their phones send the message that screen time is unavoidable.

“Kids will find ways around restrictions if they don’t understand why they are in place,” Richard adds. “When parents take a relationship-first approach, children are more likely to make responsible digital choices even when no one is watching.”

Ultimately, Richard urges parents to reclaim their role as the primary influence in their children’s lives. “Big Tech should not be raising our kids and if we want to keep them safe, we have to be present, engaged, and willing to have the tough conversations. The internet is not going away, AI is getting more sophisticated, and criminals are behind the keyboards, but we can prepare our kids to navigate it safely before it’s too late.”

Richard has served as a Correctional Officer in California State and Federal prisons, has been a Juvenile Hall instructor, an at-risk high school counsellor, a co-founding director of a gang intervention and prevention community coalition, as well as the Director of a Latino Youth and Family Teen Center and a Founding Director of the Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara County.

For his thirty years of community service and his work in the field of human rights, he has received numerous accolades and awards, including recognition by the White House Administration, the United States Congress, and the California State Assembly, and he has been inducted into Morehouse College’s Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapels Board.

Parents on a Mission is internationally recognised as a violence prevention and intervention programme in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and San Salvador, El Salvador.

For more information about Richard Ramos and Parents on a Mission, visit www.richardrramos.com.