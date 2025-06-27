Rick Hurst, best known for his role playing Deputy Cletus Hogg on The Dukes of Hazzard has died.

His wife shared the news of his death with TMZ on Thursday.

So far no cause of death has been reported.

Hurst died a week before he was due to appear at the Dukes of Hazzard themed museum and store Cooters Place, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The museum posted a message to its Facebook page suggesting that the event would have to be rescheduled as Hurst was unable to make it.

The post has since been taken down.

Hurst was a part of the show since it started in 1979, up until 1983. He reprisedrole in The Dukes of Hazzard: reunion! In 1977, and The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood in 2000.

Hurst’s other roles included the sitcom Amanda’s, an American remake of the British show Fawlty Towers.

He also made an appearance as the Announcer in The Karate Kid Part III.

Born on January 1st 1946, he is remembered by his wife Candace and son Ryan, who is also an actor.

Ryan Hurst is best known for playing Opie Winston in Sons of Anarchy, and Beta in The Walking Dead.