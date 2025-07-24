River Island collapse: 33 stores to close as fashion chain set to go bust

As the fashion retailer River Island is at growing risk of collapse following 33 confirmed store closures, it has become clear that many brands can’t keep up with constantly changing landscape of high-street shopping.

Stores that were leading names a few years ago are now becoming old news with chains such as New look receiving a 9% drop in sales amidst “tough trading conditions” with 12 branches closing in the UK.

Many brands like New Look are starting to focus their attention to digital trading as the online fashion retail market continues to grow accounting for a significant proportion of fashion retail sales worldwide.

For example, ASOS is an online fashion and beauty retailer selling over 850 brands making this a much more convenient option for customers.

The once prominent retailer Topshop went into administration in 2020 where its physical stores closed, but the brand remained available online through ASOS.

Brands such as Bershka, Zara and Hollister are now dominating the high street with their ability to adapt to current trends, making it difficult for others to keep up.

I recent years, River Island has been impacted by a storm of rising costs, falling footfall and online rivals offering cheaper alternatives.

The brand could run out of money by August if plans to shut 33 stores and cut rents on a further 71 are not approved.

The fashion chain will appear in front of the High Court next week where these terms will be put before the court.

A formal restructuring plan written by the retailer’s advisors, PwC, states that the chain will not be able to “continue trading” and would be “subject to administration or other insolvency proceedings” if plans are not approved.

If the deal gets support from 75% of the retailer’s creditors, an emergency loan from River Island’s founders, the billionaire Lewis family, will be made available.

The River Island stories closing in January 2026 are:

Beckton

Bangor Bloomfield

Wrexham

Edinburgh Princes Street

Hereford

Surrey Quays

Didcot

Sutton Coldfield

Aylesbury

Burton-Upon-Trent

Northwich

Taunton

Workington

Falkirk

Cumbernauld

Kirkcaldy

Gloucester

Hartlepool

Brighton

Lisburn

Norwich

Oxford

Poole

Kilmarnock

Hanley

Barnstaple

Grimsby

Leeds Birstall Park

Rochdale

Great Yarmouth

St Helens

Stockton On Tees

Perth