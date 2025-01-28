Road safety fears as new police FOI data reveals sharp rise in dangerous driving arrests

User (UGC) Submitted

There has been a sharp increase in the number of arrests for death by dangerous driving offences in the last five years, according to new Freedom of Information (FOI) request data.

The new research, conducted by law firm Lime Solicitors, asked UK Police Forces how many arrests for death by dangerous driving they had made between 2019-2023, and how many speeding tickets they had issued in that same time frame.

The data shows a dip in the number of arrests for death by dangerous driving in 2020, but it appears this improvement during the pandemic was a false start. By 2023, the majority of Police Forces (54%) reported that the number of arrests for death by dangerous driving had either reached or surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Worryingly, 36% of Forces reported that the number of arrests they had made for death by dangerous driving had either doubled or tripled since 2019. 57% of Forces also reported an increase in the number of speeding tickets they had issued in the last five years, raising concerns about the safety of our roads.

Despite this increase, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) published data which revealed that the average sentence length for causing death by dangerous driving is 7 years. In 2022, the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act increased the maximum penalty from 14 years to life imprisonment, yet no one has ever been given more than 15 years for this offence.

The MoJ’s data also reveals that young male drivers continue to dominate arrests for fatal dangerous driving offences (93% of people sentenced for death by dangerous driving offences in 2023 were male). Inexperienced drivers also continue to pose the most risk, with 57% of Forces reporting that, in the last five years, the age group with the highest number of arrests was 18–24-year-olds.

Despite high-profile road traffic incidents causing concerns about the dangers of micromobility vehicles such as e-scooters or reckless driving from larger vehicles, 90% of Forces reported that the most common vehicle type of the person arrested for causing death by dangerous driving was a car.

Martin Usher, Head of Serious Injury at Lime Solicitors, commented: "It is concerning to see that the number of arrests for death by dangerous driving have increased in the last five years, with some Police Forces reporting that arrests have doubled, or even tripled. This statistic is more than a number – it represents individuals, families, and lives forever altered.

“The increase in arrests is worrying. It shows that more needs to be done in terms of legislation, infrastructure improvements, and public awareness campaigns, especially with car drivers and young drivers. It is paramount to ensure road safety measures are both effective and adhered to, and that appropriate reprimands are given to those who breaks the rules. Lime Solicitors is calling for increased sentences for these fatal offences, to act as a deterrent for dangerous driving.

“Ensuring that all road users understand the responsibility they carry is vital. We urge everyone to be vigilant, adhere to road safety laws, and respect fellow road users. Simple actions can make a huge difference and it’s essential that we work together to make our roads safer and reduce the number of serious injuries and fatalities."