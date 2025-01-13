RSPB: How to help birds in winter - make an avian winter health spa for our garden companions

As we all slowly ease back into the rhythm of life after the Christmas break, one thing is certain: the birds in our gardens need more help than ever as this extreme cold snap continues to bite. Winter is a tough time for our feathered friends, and with many struggling to find enough food, water, and shelter, it’s up to us to lend a hand.

From the 7th of January to the 14th of February 2025, the RSPB Big Schools’ Birdwatch will be underway, providing a perfect opportunity to get involved in tracking the health of the UK’s garden wildlife. The Big Garden Birdwatch will also take place from the 24th to the 26th of January 2025. These vital surveys help us monitor bird populations and their well-being.

There are also many other ways to welcome our feathered companions who flock to our gardens.

1. Provide Consistent Food: During the harsh winter months, it’s essential to keep bird feeders well-stocked. Birds require extra energy to stay warm and healthy, and offering consistent food sources is one of the best ways to help. Refill your feeders twice a day if needed to ensure a steady supply. Attract birds to your garden with high-protein, high-fat foods like peanuts, sunflower seeds, and fat balls. These options provide essential carbohydrates and proteins that are crucial for their survival in cold weather.

2. DIY Bird Feeders—Nature’s Spa Treatment: Give birds a real winter treat by creating your own bird feeders. Use pine cones to create natural feeders by smearing them with suet or lard and rolling them in seeds. Hang these on the branches of bare trees, which will offer shelter and a great food source. This simple craft project helps birds thrive while giving your family a fun activity to enjoy together.

3. Offer Fresh Water—A Winter Necessity: While we might not think of birdbaths in winter, they are just as important as they are in warmer months. In fact, finding fresh water can be one of the biggest challenges for birds during the cold season. Keep your birdbath topped up with fresh water daily. You can even add a ping pong ball or bottle cork to the water's surface to help prevent it from freezing over. This simple step ensures that birds can drink and keep their feathers in top condition for insulation.

4. Get Kids Involved—Learn and Play Together: Birdwatching is a wonderful way to get children involved with nature. Why not encourage them to observe and list the different birds they spot in the garden, paying attention to markings, colours, and behaviours? If they’re lucky enough to snap a photo, encourage them to draw the species they’ve observed. This sparks creativity and enhances their observational skills.

5. Explore Bird Migration—A Global Adventure: Winter is also the perfect time to teach children about the fascinating world of bird migration. Use a world map to show where migratory birds travel from and where they go. Discuss how different species migrate at various times of the year, and create a fun bird quiz to deepen their understanding and engagement.

6. Hedge Care—Protect Nesting Birds: Before embarking on any hedge-trimming tasks, ensure you check for nesting birds, especially if you're working on hedges that may provide shelter for wildlife. The main nesting season is from March to September, so avoid trimming during these months. It's always best to cut hedges either before or after this time to ensure you don't disturb any birds that are settling in for the spring.

STIGA's robot mowers care for nature too! The high efficiency robots are able to manage cutting session during daylight hours. Thus STIGA has ensured that nocturnal animals such as hedgehogs and other wildlife can safely occupy the garden overnight.

Join us in supporting our feathered friends this winter—because every bird deserves a warm welcome!