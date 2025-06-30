RSPCA heatwave warning: Walking your dog in hot weather could be deadly
The organization states that dogs are ten times more likely to suffer from heat-related illness while exercising in hot weather than from being left in a hot car - with both situations posing serious risks to canine health.
Charlotte Murphy, a guide dog trainer with 26 years of experience, described how hearing dogs pant heavily during heat waves breaks her heart. “It makes me very sad,” she said, urging pet owners to take heat warnings seriously.
Unlike humans, dogs cannot regulate their body temperature by sweating. They mainly release heat through their paw pads and panting, making them particularly vulnerable in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include heavy panting, difficulty breathing, excessive drooling, lethargy, vomiting, and in severe cases, collapse or loss of consciousness.
The RSPCA advises that if a dog shows signs of heatstroke, it should be immediately moved to a shaded area and active cooling should begin. This includes pouring cool water over the body—avoiding the head—and using a fan to increase airflow. Dogs can also be immersed in water cooler than their body temperature, but care must be taken to avoid submerging the head, to prevent drowning risk, especially for flat-faced or unconscious dogs.
Wet towels should not be placed over the dog’s body, as towels can trap heat. In mild cases, towels may be placed underneath the dog, but continuous cooling through water and airflow is more effective. Owners should also offer small amounts of cool water to drink.
Once the dog is stabilized, it should be taken to the nearest veterinary clinic as soon as possible.
The RSPCA also emphasized that certain dogs are more prone to heatstroke, including older dogs, puppies, dogs with thick coats, and flat-faced breeds such as pugs and bulldogs. Dogs with certain medical conditions or on medication are also more susceptible to heat-related illness.