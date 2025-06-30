RSPCA heatwave warning: Walking your dog in hot weather could be deadly

Dogs in a heatwave

As temperatures soar across the UK, the animal welfare charity, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), has issued a serious warning about the dangers of heatstroke in dogs.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organization states that dogs are ten times more likely to suffer from heat-related illness while exercising in hot weather than from being left in a hot car - with both situations posing serious risks to canine health.

Charlotte Murphy, a guide dog trainer with 26 years of experience, described how hearing dogs pant heavily during heat waves breaks her heart. “It makes me very sad,” she said, urging pet owners to take heat warnings seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike humans, dogs cannot regulate their body temperature by sweating. They mainly release heat through their paw pads and panting, making them particularly vulnerable in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include heavy panting, difficulty breathing, excessive drooling, lethargy, vomiting, and in severe cases, collapse or loss of consciousness.

Dudley enjoying life in the dog-friendly hotel.

The RSPCA advises that if a dog shows signs of heatstroke, it should be immediately moved to a shaded area and active cooling should begin. This includes pouring cool water over the body—avoiding the head—and using a fan to increase airflow. Dogs can also be immersed in water cooler than their body temperature, but care must be taken to avoid submerging the head, to prevent drowning risk, especially for flat-faced or unconscious dogs.

Wet towels should not be placed over the dog’s body, as towels can trap heat. In mild cases, towels may be placed underneath the dog, but continuous cooling through water and airflow is more effective. Owners should also offer small amounts of cool water to drink.

Once the dog is stabilized, it should be taken to the nearest veterinary clinic as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA also emphasized that certain dogs are more prone to heatstroke, including older dogs, puppies, dogs with thick coats, and flat-faced breeds such as pugs and bulldogs. Dogs with certain medical conditions or on medication are also more susceptible to heat-related illness.