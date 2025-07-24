'Rude' bloke brands influencer as 'orange as Donald Trump'

An influencer caught the moment a 'rude' stranger branded her 'Donald Trump' due to her 'ORANGE' makeup - claiming 'old people don't understand tanning'.

Lilly Whitfield was doing her makeup while sat in a park in Wimbledon, London, on Friday, July 11 when she was approached by a brazen stranger.

The 23-year-old content creator was filming herself apply her makeup when an older man strolled over to comment on the shade of her skin tone.

In the footage, the stranger is heard saying 'you're as orange as Donald Trump' to an aghast Lilly who quickly responds with 'that's a bit rude'.

Lily Whitfield, 23, was shocked when a stranger compared her tanned appearance to 'Donald Trump'

Shocked, Lilly goes on to berate the stranger, adding 'if you've not got anything nice to say, I wouldn't really recommend saying anything'.

Lilly, who admits using fake tan on a weekly basis, says being compared to the US President - known for his distinctly orange skin colour - is the 'worst thing anyone can say'. Lilly justified her tanned appearance for 'being British' but insists her colouring is 'not offensive'.

Now, Lilly is condemning men who consider approaching young women for the sole purpose of making derogatory comments. Lilly, who lives in Clapham, London, said: "I was getting ready. I did have a little tripod to film me doing my makeup.

"People around us were kind of looking at me as I was filming myself. It doesn't really bother me, no one said anything. "I was sitting down doing my makeup, then this old man in his late-60s or 70s came over looking very disheveled.

"I saw him pointing at me and I said 'hi, you okay?'. Then he said 'you look as orange as Donald Trump'. "I felt quite taken aback by it. I was quite shocked. I thought he was just going to ask why I was filming.

"Obviously I am quite tanned. I do fake tan every week. But I wouldn't say my colour is that offensive. Maybe it's a case of the old generation don't really understand it. "I just said to him 'if you haven't got anything nice to say, I'd recommend not saying anything'.

"I thought it was just rude and I could tell he felt really awkward. He changed the subject and started talking about something very random. "He walked off after that. It was just really odd and uncalled for.

"I don't understand why he thought it was okay to make that comment." The interaction outside Wimbledon, which amassed more than 1.5 million views on TikTok, divided opinion online.

One person said: "It was entirely unwarranted from a complete stranger. He wasn't trying to help her, he openly admitted he was just trying to be mean which is so weird to go out your way to do to someone you don't even know." Another added: "Why do men think they can have an opinion?"

A third said: "I unfortunately see where he is coming from. Your hands and face look quite warm, kind of orange." A fourth said: "He's not wrong though."

However, Lilly insists others should 'mind their own business' before commenting on people's appearances. Lilly said: "I'm just going to take it on the chin. You can't let it get to you. People already have an opinion on you.

"I was just minding my own business. It was literally 6am. It wouldn't make me change my makeup. No one's ever said that to me before, I've only ever had compliments. "I know I'm not tanned to the point where it's offensive.

"Don't speak unless spoken to. They should mind their own business. If you're a man making derogatory comments, especially speaking to a young woman, just read the room."