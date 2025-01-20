Runner Hairoes Relay Challenge: Everything you need to know as celebrities unite for relay marathon in Rome

Little Princess Trust

The spotlight is set to shine on the streets of Rome this March as celebrities, influencers, and everyday heroes join forces for the Runner Hairoes Relay Challenge. This inspiring event supports the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides free, real-hair wigs to children and young people undergoing cancer treatment, while also funding critical research into childhood cancers.

Organised by charity running group realbuzz and supported by Great Lengths, the relay marathon brings together teams of four to share the iconic 26.2-mile course, aiming to raise thousands for the cause.

Meet the Runner HairoesAmong the participants are some familiar faces:

Brookie and Jessie: TikTok’s dynamic dance duo, with over 2.5 million followers and 107 million likes, are swapping choreography for cardio in their first-ever running challenge. Known for their stylish moves and signature dark shades, they hope to inspire fans to embrace fitness.

Claudia Fogarty: The Love Island Season 9 star will bring family spirit to the race, running alongside her mum. They’ll be joined by fitness coach Sarah Catterson and her partner Anto, promising a team full of energy and determination.

James Henderson: The Global Ambassador for Great Lengths and long-time supporter of the Little Princess Trust, James will celebrate 10 years of hair donations to the charity, marking the organisation’s 20th anniversary with every step he takes through Rome’s historic streets.

A Global Cause with a Powerful Mission

The Runner Hairoes Relay Challenge goes beyond just a race. Each team aims to raise £1,400, helping the Little Princess Trust continue its incredible work. Since 2005, the charity has provided over 17,000 real-hair wigs to children who have lost their hair due to cancer or other conditions.

This year, the event also highlights the partnership between Great Lengths and the Little Princess Trust, with a decade of hair donations making a difference in the lives of countless young people.

Get Involved

Realbuzz is calling on communities across the UK to join the movement. Share your training stories, marathon moments, or messages of support using the hashtag #RunnerHairoes. Whether running, donating, or cheering from afar, everyone has a chance to be a hero for a day.

For more information about the Runner Hairoes Relay Challenge, visit www.realbuzz.com or follow @realbuzzcom on social media.

Support the journey, make a difference, and help turn every mile into a message of hope.