'Ruthless, feathered shoplifter swiped sandwich from my hand - and then flew away'

Brea Walker, 29, spotted a shoplifting seagull stealing a meal deal sandwich from Asda

A shoplifting seagull was caught on camera swiping an Asda sandwich and brazenly scurrying off with the loot between his beak - leaving stunned shoppers in hysterics.

Brea Walker had nipped into the Llandudno Junction store in Conwy County Borough, Wales, with her partner Grant Williams, 29, to grab a bag of crisps on Wednesday evening.

But as they scoured the store for their snacks they were stopped in their tracks when they spotted a lone seagull marching to the meal deal section and nick a sandwich.

Hilarious footage filmed by the 29-year-old shows the seagull making his selection, believed to be a chicken filling, from the bottom shelf before shamelessly waltzing off with his dinner.

The tickled content creator followed the feathered thief outside and spotted him pecking at the packaging, sharing the incident on TikTok where it racked up more than 322,000 views.

Brea, from Kilmarnock, Scotland, said: "There's a burger place just across the road. We had 15 minutes to wait until our takeaway was ready so we popped into Asda to get some crisps.

"The two of us just pulled our phones out and recorded it at the same time. "He [the seagull] walked in and went straight for it. It was as if he knew exactly where he was going.

"The seagull then went straight in for a sandwich. I've seen them do some ruthless stuff, which is why we kept our phones out. "I'm from near Glasgow so the seagulls where I live are not like this.

Brea Walker, 29

"They're absolutely menaces down here and are not scared of anything. They're so evolved from the normal bird and don't care.

"It just waltzed in, took itself a sandwich and opened it up. I think a bit of a fight kicked off after that between him and 10 seagulls. "I'm not scared of them but they are ruthless and I've watched them do some damage to people.

"We were just laughing. When I posted it online, I didn't expect it to get this reaction at all. I just thought it was a funny video and I didn't think 100,000 people would view it. "It's been a day of giggling and it's been really funny to hear people's seagull horror stories."

Since Brea shared the clip online it has been viewed by more than 100,000 people and users were quick to share their own seagull encounters in the comments. One user said: "Looks like it's a daily thing. He knows what he or she is doing."

Another wrote: "He practised this. Knows what he likes…didn't even have to stand for five minutes deliberating between a cheese and ham, or a big brekkie." A third commented: "He forgot his drink and snack." A fourth said: "Mate you forgot the rest of your meal deal."