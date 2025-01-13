SAG Nominees rich list: Who has the most potential earnings per sponsored Instagram post?

Ariana Grande has the top spot | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Ariana Grande is the most influential nominee, with the ability to earn a maximum of £349,100 per sponsored Instagram post. Timothée Chalamet ranks second, with the ability to earn a maximum of £34,000 per sponsored Instagram post. Kristen Bell is third, with a maximum of £14,000 potential earnings per sponsored Instagram post.

The 31st annual SAG nominees have been announced for this year, with the awards set to take place Sunday, 23rd February 2025. Brand new data by CS gaming site Clash.gg reveals how much each nominee can earn in sponsored Instagram posts. The Instagram follower counts are correct as of January 9 2025.

Rank Actor/Actress Followers Price per post maximum (£)

1 Ariana Grande 376,686,111 349,100

2 Timothée Chalamet 19,544,969 34,000

3 Kristen Bell 15,844,646 14,000

4 Jeremy Allen White 5,259,159 12,100

5 Zoe Saldana 11,229,816 10,000

6 Nicola Coughlan 6,292,187 9,300

7 Jonathan Bailey 5,314,086 9,000

8 Ayo Edebiri 1,593,620 7,400

9 Demi Moore 5,832,306 7,300

10 Cristin Milioti 540,000 7,100

Ariana began her career in entertainment as an actress. She starred as Charlotte in the Broadway musical 13 and gained more fame as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon show Victorious and its spin-off Sam & Cat.

Timothée Chalamet is the second most influential SAG nominee, with the ability to earn a maximum of £34,000 per sponsored Instagram post. He has over 19 million followers on Instagram. Before his big break in film, Timothée appeared in television shows like Homeland (as Finn Walden) and Royal Pains. His early work in TV helped establish his presence in Hollywood.

Kristen Bell ranks third, with a maximum earning potential of £14,000 per sponsored Instagram post. With almost 16 million followers, she also has the third-highest amount of followers out of the nominees. Kristen began her acting career in theater before transitioning to television and film. She appeared in the Broadway production of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (2001) and later starred in Reefer Madness: The Musical (2005), where she showcased her singing talent.

Jeremy Allen White ranks fourth place, with a maximum potential earning of £12,100 per sponsored Instagram post. He has over five million Instagram followers. Jeremy's performance as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a chef trying to revamp his deceased brother's restaurant in The Bear (2022), has been a breakout moment in his career. The show has been lauded for its realistic portrayal of the high-stress world of cooking, and Jeremy's performance has earned him critical acclaim and recognition.

Zoe Saldana ranks as the fifth most influential, with a maximum of £10,000 potential earnings per sponsored Instagram post. She has over 11 million followers on Instagram. For many of her action-heavy roles, Zoe undergoes extensive training, including martial arts, gymnastics, and weight training. She has spoken about the importance of staying fit to perform stunts and maintain the physicality needed for roles like Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Ranking sixth through to tenth are Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Ayo Edebiri, Demi Moore, and Cristin Milioti.

Head of SEO and Research at Clash.gg, Gabriele Asaro, has commented on the findings, “The Screen Actors Guild Awards are especially important for actors and actresses as they are voted by their fellow peers to recognise outstanding performances in both television and movies. This year’s nominees reflect both on the actors and actresses' personal growth as well as the success of their movies and shows.

“The earnings on social media reflect how influential the stars are with the public and how a sponsored post has the ability to reach hundreds of thousands of their individual audiences.”