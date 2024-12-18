Santa Paws came to town! Georgia Toffolo hosts WiLD PACK's Christmas Dogscars Awards

The Dogscars, hosted by Georgia Toffolo & WiLD PACK

The festive spirit was alive and wagging as Georgia Toffolo and her dog Monty, hosted the inaugural WiLD PACK Christmas Dogscars at BrewDog Waterloo on Sunday 15th December. With 45 dog-loving attendees and 20 pups in tow, the event was the ultimate celebration of the festive season for pets and their humans.

The highlight of the afternoon was The Dogscars Awards, where Georgia herself handed out prizes for fun categories celebrating canine charm. Awards included the ‘Cuter than the Andrex Puppy’ award, the ‘Humper of the Year’ award and the ‘Kibble Cartel Fighter of the Year’ award.

Attendees enjoyed the Puparazzi Photo Booth, snapping festive photos with their four-legged friends, while the Pawsecco & Dog Beer station and Festive Treat Buffet kept tails wagging and glasses raised.

The event also gave guests the chance to learn more about the health benefits of raw feeding, with experts on hand to share tips and answer questions. WiLD PACK, the premium raw pet food brand founded by Georgia Toffolo, was inspired by her personal experience with Monty, whose dietary struggles sparked the idea for creating a convenient and nutritious raw feeding solution.

Georgia Toffolo, Founder of WiLD PACK, said: “The 2024 Dogscars was a magical way to celebrate the festive season with the WiLD PACK community. Seeing so many dogs and their owners come together in joy was heartwarming. Monty and I loved sharing this special day with our guests while raising awareness about the benefits of raw feeding.”

WiLD PACK’s raw meals, made with high-quality, natural ingredients, were the talk of the day, with many attendees eager to explore how raw feeding could improve their dog’s health by boosting digestion, energy levels and coat condition.

The WiLD PACK Dogscars proved to be a heartwarming festive celebration of an ever-growing community of pet owners committed to giving their furry friends the very best.

For more information about WiLD PACK or to explore their range of raw pet food, visit https://wildpack.com/products/trial-box