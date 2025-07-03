Scientists Capture Evidence Of Rare 'Double Supernova Explosion' For First Time

By studying the centuries-old remains of supernova SNR 0509-67.5 with the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), they have found patterns that confirm its star suffered the pair of explosions.

Most supernovae are the explosive deaths of massive stars, but one important variety comes from an unassuming source. White dwarfs, the small, inactive cores left over after stars like our Sun burn out their nuclear fuel, can produce what astronomers call a Type Ia supernova.

"The explosions of white dwarfs play a crucial role in astronomy,” says Priyam Das, a PhD student at the University of New South Wales Canberra, Australia, who led the study on SNR 0509-67.5 published today in Nature Astronomy.

Much of our knowledge of how the Universe expands rests on Type Ia supernovae, and they are also the primary source of iron on our planet, including the iron in our blood. “Yet, despite their importance, the long-standing puzzle of the exact mechanism triggering their explosion remains unsolved."

All models that explain Type Ia supernovae begin with a white dwarf in a pair of stars. If it orbits close enough to the other star in this pair, the dwarf can steal material from its partner. In the most established theory behind Type Ia supernovae, the white dwarf accumulates matter from its companion until it reaches a critical mass, at which point it undergoes a single explosion.

However, recent studies have hinted that at least some Type Ia supernovae could be better explained by a double explosion triggered before the star reached this critical mass.

Astronomers have now captured a new image that proves their hunch was right: at least some Type Ia supernovae explode through a ‘double-detonation’ mechanism instead.

In this alternative model, the white dwarf forms a blanket of stolen helium around itself, which can become unstable and ignite. This first explosion generates a shockwave that travels around the white dwarf and inwards, triggering a second detonation in the core of the star — ultimately creating the supernova.

Until now, there had been no clear, visual evidence of a white dwarf undergoing a double detonation, with astronomers predicting that this process would create a distinctive pattern or fingerprint in the supernova’s still-glowing remains, visible long after the initial explosion.

Research suggests that remnants of such a supernova would contain two separate shells of calcium - exactly the fingerprint now found in SNR 0509-67.5.

Type Ia supernovae are key to our understanding of the Universe. They behave in very consistent ways, and their predictable brightness — no matter how far away they are — helps astronomers to measure distances in space.

This artist’s impression illustrates the supernova remnant SNR 0509-67.5. Observations from ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) show that these are the expanding remains of a star that died with a double-detonation hundreds of years ago.

Contributed For the first time, astronomers have obtained visual evidence that a star met its end by detonating in two explosive blasts. (Cover Media/ ESO/M. Kornmesser)

Contributed A double-detonation supernova (Cover Media/ESO/P. Das et al. Background stars (Hubble): K. Noll et al.)

Contributed Artist's impression of a double-detonation supernova (Cover Media/ ESO/M. Kornmesser)