Scientists Warn of “High-Risk Climate Gamble” at Labour Party Conference
The group warns the UK must reach net zero by the mid-2030s to meet its fair share under the Paris Agreement — not 2050 as ministers propose [1]. Yet instead of scaling up proven solutions, the Government is gambling £22 billion of public money on Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) — a costly, risky, and unreliable technology that is central to its 2050 plan. If CCS fails, there is no Plan B.
“I’m here as a scientist and as a mother,” said Dr Ann-Marie Williamson, a retired industrial scientist from Sheffield. “The Government is gambling with our children’s future. We already have clean solutions that work — wind, solar, energy efficiency, and restoring nature. They are safer, cheaper, and fairer than throwing billions at risky CCS schemes designed to keep fossil fuels alive.
”Scientists’ key warnings:
- CCS is unproven at scale: plagued by cancelled projects, spiralling costs, and underperformance.
- Most funding will support new gas, biomass, and ‘blue hydrogen’ plants — locking in fossil fuels for decades.
- With declining North Sea production, much of the gas will be imported LNG, which leaks methane — a greenhouse gas far more potent than CO₂ — beyond the reach of CCS [2].
- Even Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee calls the CCS programme a “high-risk gamble”, with households likely to foot the bill if it fails [3].
Last year, leading scientists urged ministers to pause CCS plans until independent assessments of safety, effectiveness, and full life-cycle emissions were completed [4]. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero have ignored this advice [5] — prompting today’s protest.
Scientists’ call for a climate policy reset:
- Invest in clean energy, efficiency, and nature-based solutions
- Support communities, not polluters
- Ensure transparency, accountability, and climate justice
“The climate crisis is here — and time is running out,” Dr Williamson added. “Every pound wasted on CCS delays real solutions. The UK must act on the science, not industry spin.”
