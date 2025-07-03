Scott McGlynn rumoured for Scream 7 role

By Olivia McKenna
Contributor
1 hour ago
Could Scream 7 be introducing a brand-new face with a killer legacy twist? Industry whispers are gaining traction around actor Scott McGlynn (Gavin and Stacey, Sex Education) , whose name is reportedly being linked to a mysterious role in the next chapter of the iconic Scream franchise.

According to insider buzz, McGlynn is being considered for a character tied to Scream 3’s Roman Bridger — the infamous Ghostface portrayed by Scott Foley. One industry source shared:

“There’s growing interest in legacy characters. McGlynn’s name has been floated in creative meetings — and fans are already drawing comparisons. It’s definitely sparked conversation.”

With a solid background in horror — from Bloody Mary 2 and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 to the upcoming cinema release Cinderella Horror — McGlynn has carved a niche with his blend of clean-cut charm and sinister undertones. It’s no wonder he’s caught the attention of genre insiders.

Scott McGlynn / Scream

Fans Are Already Playing Detective

Online fan communities are abuzz with theories and enthusiasm over the potential casting:

@FinalGirlFiles: “Scott McGlynn being tied to Roman Bridger’s legacy in #Scream7??? That’s the kind of twist we LIVE for.” @GhostfaceTheory: “Scott Foley played Roman in Scream 3. Scott McGlynn in Scream 7? Same name, same energy? #Scream7 clues?” @ScreamCoreFan: “McGlynn gives major ‘final boy’ OR secret Ghostface vibes. If he’s Roman’s kid, that’s genius.”

While nothing is confirmed, Scream 7 is reportedly undergoing a creative revamp, focusing more on the franchise’s legacy elements — making a potential McGlynn-Bridger storyline even more plausible.

Could Scott McGlynn be stepping into Ghostface’s bloodstained legacy? Fans are watching, theorising, and hoping — but for now, it’s all speculation.

Stay close. Ghostface might just be watching.

