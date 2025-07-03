Scott McGlynn rumoured for Scream 7 role

Could Scream 7 be introducing a brand-new face with a killer legacy twist? Industry whispers are gaining traction around actor Scott McGlynn (Gavin and Stacey, Sex Education) , whose name is reportedly being linked to a mysterious role in the next chapter of the iconic Scream franchise.

According to insider buzz, McGlynn is being considered for a character tied to Scream 3’s Roman Bridger — the infamous Ghostface portrayed by Scott Foley. One industry source shared:

“There’s growing interest in legacy characters. McGlynn’s name has been floated in creative meetings — and fans are already drawing comparisons. It’s definitely sparked conversation.”

With a solid background in horror — from Bloody Mary 2 and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 to the upcoming cinema release Cinderella Horror — McGlynn has carved a niche with his blend of clean-cut charm and sinister undertones. It’s no wonder he’s caught the attention of genre insiders.

Fans Are Already Playing Detective

Online fan communities are abuzz with theories and enthusiasm over the potential casting:

@FinalGirlFiles: “Scott McGlynn being tied to Roman Bridger’s legacy in #Scream7??? That’s the kind of twist we LIVE for.” @GhostfaceTheory: “Scott Foley played Roman in Scream 3. Scott McGlynn in Scream 7? Same name, same energy? #Scream7 clues?” @ScreamCoreFan: “McGlynn gives major ‘final boy’ OR secret Ghostface vibes. If he’s Roman’s kid, that’s genius.”

While nothing is confirmed, Scream 7 is reportedly undergoing a creative revamp, focusing more on the franchise’s legacy elements — making a potential McGlynn-Bridger storyline even more plausible.

Could Scott McGlynn be stepping into Ghostface’s bloodstained legacy? Fans are watching, theorising, and hoping — but for now, it’s all speculation.

Stay close. Ghostface might just be watching.