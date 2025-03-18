Scott McGlynn: The skincare guru to the stars spills celebrity skin secrets on GB News

Scott McGlynn - GB News

Scott McGlynn is the celebrity skincare expert, actor, and presenter that A-listers trust. Best known as the host of Celebrity Skin Talk, Scott has also starred alongside James Corden in the last-ever Gavin & Stacey Christmas special as a stag, cementing his place as a true showbiz multi-talent.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its fifth year, Scott’s hit online talk show Celebrity Skin Talk has welcomed stars including Eva Longoria, Selling Sunset Ladies, Love Island’s Laura Anderson, and Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle. But when he’s not getting the inside scoop from A-listers, he’s sharing his own expert skincare advice, and his latest GB News appearance was packed with game-changing beauty tips.

Scott made one thing crystal clear—hydration is everything. “I tell everyone—celebrities, models, TV stars—you need at least 10 cups of water a day to keep your skin glowing,” he said. “It’s the foundation of every superstar’s skincare routine, and its free!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you think SPF is just for summer? Think again.Scott dropped a major skincare truth bomb: “The biggest mistake I hear from celebs is not using SPF daily. Rain or shine, it’s the number one rule for our skin keeping it protected.”

Scott McGlynn - GB News

While Scott couldn’t name names (A-list secrets are sacred!), he teased that some of Hollywood’s biggest stars swear by LED light therapy, icy facials, and luxury treatments costing thousands per session.With access to the world’s most exclusive beauty regimens, Scott is more than a presenter—he’s the go-to expert in the industry.

His GB News appearance wasn’t just a skincare masterclass—it was a backstage pass into the beauty routines of the elite. And if one thing’s for sure,Scott McGlynn is leading the celebrity skincare revolution.