Scott McGlynn: The skincare guru to the stars spills celebrity skin secrets on GB News
Now in its fifth year, Scott’s hit online talk show Celebrity Skin Talk has welcomed stars including Eva Longoria, Selling Sunset Ladies, Love Island’s Laura Anderson, and Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle. But when he’s not getting the inside scoop from A-listers, he’s sharing his own expert skincare advice, and his latest GB News appearance was packed with game-changing beauty tips.
Scott made one thing crystal clear—hydration is everything. “I tell everyone—celebrities, models, TV stars—you need at least 10 cups of water a day to keep your skin glowing,” he said. “It’s the foundation of every superstar’s skincare routine, and its free!”
And if you think SPF is just for summer? Think again.Scott dropped a major skincare truth bomb: “The biggest mistake I hear from celebs is not using SPF daily. Rain or shine, it’s the number one rule for our skin keeping it protected.”
While Scott couldn’t name names (A-list secrets are sacred!), he teased that some of Hollywood’s biggest stars swear by LED light therapy, icy facials, and luxury treatments costing thousands per session.With access to the world’s most exclusive beauty regimens, Scott is more than a presenter—he’s the go-to expert in the industry.
His GB News appearance wasn’t just a skincare masterclass—it was a backstage pass into the beauty routines of the elite. And if one thing’s for sure,Scott McGlynn is leading the celebrity skincare revolution.