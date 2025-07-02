Scruffy Hair Co’s guide to proper wig glue application and how to avoid embarrassing mishaps

Matthew McIlveen, trained stylist and Education and Product Specialist at Scruffy Hair Co.

If you’re aiming for a flawless, natural-looking hairline, there’s one decision you can’t afford to get wrong: glue or tape? It might sound like a small detail, but when it comes to wearing a wig or hair system, the right adhesive is everything. Choose well, and your hair stays put – rain, sweat or shine. Choose poorly, and it’s game over before you’ve even left the house.

Matthew McIlveen, trained stylist and Education and Product Specialist at Scruffy Hair Co., knows exactly how high the stakes are. With over 12 years’ experience in hair systems, wig fitting and adhesives, he’s seen the difference the right product can make, not just to a look, but to someone’s confidence.

“People often think the hair itself is the most important part of a wig or system, but honestly, the adhesive makes or breaks it,” Matthew says.

“It’s the difference between walking out the door feeling like yourself again, or spending the whole day worrying if your hairline is lifting. When your glue or tape is matched to your lifestyle and skin, you stop thinking about it – and that’s where confidence really begins.”

So, what actually is the difference between wig glue and hair tape? Here’s what you need to know.

What’s the deal with hair tape?

Hair tape is quick, customisable and ideal for anyone who prefers a breathable, easy-to-use option. You’ll find it in two main styles: tape rolls, which you cut to size, and contour tape, which is pre-shaped to sit snugly along the hairline.

It’s a top pick for anyone with sensitive skin, since it involves less chemical exposure, and you can reposition it if you don’t get it quite right the first time. It’s also great if you want to prep ahead – apply it to the system before your client arrives and save time.

But it’s not all smooth sailing. Tape can be more visible at the front hairline, especially with ultra-thin bases, and removing it too aggressively can damage more delicate systems.

What makes wig glue so popular?

Wig glue is your go-to for maximum hold and realism. Solvent-based formulas are designed for serious staying power – perfect for long-term wear, humid conditions, or active lifestyles. Water-based glues are kinder to the skin and still provide a strong, undetectable finish.

Where glue really wins is invisibility. If you’re aiming for a front hairline that looks like it’s growing out of your scalp, glue is hard to beat. It gives you more control during application and lets you smooth out gaps or edges with precision.

That said, it’s not for the impatient. Glue needs time to dry properly, and removing it safely is a process – expect solvents, gentle cleansers, and a little patience.

How do I know which one’s right for me?

It depends on a few key things: your skin type, how long you want your hair system to stay on, your daily activities, and how natural you want the hairline to look.

Got sensitive skin? Start with tape or a gentle, water-based glue. Wearing your hair system for a week at a time? Go for a strong-hold glue. Want something quick and easy to apply or remove? Tape might be your best bet.

If you’re new to hair systems, tape is often more forgiving. But if your top priority is an invisible, realistic finish, glue is usually the better choice.

What does Scruffy Hair Co. recommend?

Scruffy Hair Co stocks the UK’s leading adhesive brands, including Ghostbond, Walker Tape, and Pro Hair Labs. Whether you want contour tape for a seamless fit or ultra-strong glue for peace of mind, they’ve got you covered.