Seal Pup Laika Returns to the Wild After Successful Rehabilitation at SEA LIFE Hunstanton

A plucky common seal pup who captured hearts during her dramatic recovery has successfully returned to her ocean home following seven weeks of intensive care at SEA LIFE Hunstanton.

Two-month-old Laika swam to freedom on Tuesday 30 September, marking a triumphant end to her remarkable journey from critical condition to thriving young seal ready for independence.

The seal pup, who was found suffering from multiple wounds, parasites and fever on Cromer Beach on 11th August, has made an extraordinary recovery under the expert care of SEA LIFE Hunstanton's specialist marine animal rehabilitation team.

Weighing just 11kg upon arrival - dangerously underweight for her age, Laika had more than doubled in size to almost 26kg by the time of her release, gaining the vital strength and body condition essential for survival in the North Sea.

The recently weaned pup had been learning to survive independently when she became stranded and vulnerable on the beach.

Following emergency veterinary treatment, she was collected by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and transferred to SEA LIFE Hunstanton's renowned Seal Hospital.

Her injuries, including a significant cut to her rear right flipper, healed completely following careful treatment and round-the-clock monitoring by the dedicated rehabilitation team.

Sophie Negus, Assistant Curator at SEA LIFE Hunstanton, said: "Watching Laika swim away into the North Sea was an incredibly emotional moment for our entire team. After seven weeks of intensive care, seeing her strong and confident as she headed back to her natural habitat made every sleepless night worthwhile.

"Laika proved herself to be an exceptional patient with remarkable fighting spirit. Her successful release represents everything we strive for in marine wildlife conservation - giving vulnerable animals a second chance at life in the wild where they belong."

The release took place in front of visitors and media, providing a powerful reminder of the conservation success stories that highlight the vital importance of marine wildlife rescue efforts.

Laika's story emphasises the critical work carried out by SEA LIFE Hunstanton, which has successfully rehabilitated dozens of seal pups over the years, giving them the chance to return to their ocean home.

SEA LIFE Hunstanton reminds the public that seals regularly haul out on beaches to rest, and pups may appear alone whilst mothers forage offshore.

Anyone encountering a seal showing genuine signs of distress or injury should contact the BDMLR helpline on 01825 765546, while maintaining a safe distance of at least 100 metres.